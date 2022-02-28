Derry Area School District Superintendent Eric Curry, responding to a question from a member of the public about the district’s stance on critical race theory (CRT) at Thursday’s school board meeting, said that CRT is not part of the district’s curriculum.
“I can tell you at this district that CRT is not something we are teaching, and if we are, that’s something that needs to be brought to our attention, if that’s happening in individual classrooms, because it’s not a part of the curriculum of this school district,” he said. “The goal of this district is to teach history as history, period.”
Critical race theory, which has garnered widespread attention recently, is a scholarly theory that centers on the idea that racism is systemic in the nation’s institutions.
Curry explained that the school board every year approves a student planning guide that outlines the curriculum for all students, from elementary students all the way up to high school seniors.
“Those curriculum guides reflect the standards required by the state of Pennsylvania, and that’s it,” he said.
He added that members of the school district community who have “questions or concerns with regards to things that may or may not be being taught in the classroom” should reach out to district administrators and school board members if they want “to question that and to get guidance and clarification.”
“I, as superintendent, cannot be in all 140 classrooms eight hours a day to see what is or is not being taught,” he said. “But I know that the expectations of myself and our administrators is that the curriculum is being taught in the manner we expect it to be taught.
“I will assure you ... we hold our teachers and our teachers hold themselves in high esteem, with great pride in the services they provide your children, and they take their job seriously.”
Curry recommended that people “try to have a filter” regarding what they hear about the curriculum, as what they hear is “not necessarily always true.”
“If it doesn’t make sense to you, you can call us, and if we don’t know the answer right away, we will call you and get back to you,” he said.
Meanwhile, Curry also answered a question from another member of the public about the district’s plans regarding a timeline for the lifting of coronavirus (COVID-19) restrictions impacting students’ school experience.
Curry said that the school board and administrators already have been talking about the topic and plan to accelerate a return to “congregate settings” for students for things like lunches, physical education, field trips — “doing some of the things we’ve wanted them to do.”
“It’s time to get back to some normalcy,” he said.
“It’s about time, huh?”
He said the time frame for the shift officially is the start of the fourth quarter, but the district is “going to try to speed that up a little bit.”
In other business Thursday, the board approved the following:
• Awarding the bid for the 450 Steiner 32 horsepower Kubota gas mower, with the attached accessories, to Yoder Equipment LLC, at an approximate cost of $30,855.90, to be paid for by the capital project fund;
• Appointing Brett Siko as a middle school extended day-to-day substitute teacher, retroactive to Jan. 14; a change in status for Sarah Carrozza from an extended day-to-day substitute teacher to a long-term substitute teacher, paid at 85% of Bachelors, Step 1 rate, retroactive to Feb. 15; and Heather Ottenberg as a Grandview Elementary School extended day-to-day substitute teacher, retroactive to Feb. 14;
• A 12-week intermittent family medical leave for employee 122, retroactive to Jan. 21; a 12-week family medical leave for employee 112, retroactive to Feb. 10; and a 12-week intermittent family medical leave for employee 185, retroactive to Feb. 14;
• A memorandum of understanding with the Derry Area Education Association to amend the retirement requirements to allow for the retirement of Robert Slezak at the end of the 2021-2022 school year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.