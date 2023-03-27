Derry Area students shine at Invention Convention

Angela Panichelle, Mallory McMahen and Coriana Wightman all competed at the Pennsylvania State Invention Convention Feb. 15 at the Poconos.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

The ancient Trojans are credited with inventing many inventions that continue today in some form including the water mill, odometer, alarm clock and cartography, to name a few.

But at Grandview Elementary, Derry Area has three of its own Trojans who have inventions already credited to their names.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.