Derry Area students shine at Invention Convention

The ancient Trojans are credited with inventing many inventions that continue today in some form including the water mill, odometer, alarm clock and cartography, to name a few.
But at Grandview Elementary, Derry Area has three of its own Trojans who have inventions already credited to their names.
Fourth-graders Coriana Wightman and Angela Panichelle, and fifth-grader Mallory McMahen all competed at the Pennsylvania State Invention Convention Feb. 15 at the Poconos. The convention gives students recognition for exploring, designing and creating inventions to solve real-world problems. The competition includes over 3,000 students from across the state.
At the end of the day, Derry Area’s Trojans were the ones who left the Poconos with all the ribbons.
Panichelle took first place overall in the grades K-4 division with her invention of the “Tick Vac,” which is a small vacuum to get ticks off of people and dogs. The invention was something inspired by where she lives, as it is a problem that all of Pennsylvania deals with, ticks.
“I live by the woods, and I can’t touch ticks,” Panichelle said. “They give me the heebie-jeebies!”
Second place in the grades 5-8 division went to Mallory McMahen, who invented the “Beam Catcher,” which hooks gymnasts and helps guide them on balance beams for safety. This invention was inspired by a passion of hers.
“I am a gymnast, but every time I want to learn a new trick, it’s scary,” said McMahen. “Usually, there is only one coach amongst many students, so this invention would help coaches as well.”
Second place in the K-4 division was awarded to Coriana Wightman, who invented the “Stickable,” which is a bone-shaped plastic bowl for messy-eating dogs.
“My dog Maverick is always a mess,” said Wightman. “He always spills his food and bowl with his muddy paws.”
The convention is more than just inventing as they also had to show their creations to a panel of judges by developing a tri-fold presentation, establishing their target audience, and selling them. But the girls were prepared thanks to one person: Mrs. Jennifer Welty, the gifted coordinator teacher for the district.
“The girls have been preparing for this year’s invention convention since September,” said Welty. “It was a pleasure working with motivated students who were excited about learning.”
Overall, Panichelle, McMahen and Wightman had a fun time at the convention and look forward to not only doing it again next year, but once again in June as all three students qualified for the National Invention Convention in Dearborn, Michigan. Preparations are underway for that event, but the girls look forward to other opportunities that come their way from Welty.
“Mrs. Welty always encourages us,” said McMahen.
“She’s the roots of the tree, but we have to grow from it.”
