Timothy Miller

Derry Area sophomore Timothy Miller is one of the 13 students to win the New York Times’ 100-word personal narrative contest.

Announced in December 2022, Derry Area sophomore Timothy Miller became one of the 13 students to win the New York Times‘ 100-word personal narrative contest and will be published in the print version of the world-renowned newspaper.

Miller entered the contest because it was a narrative writing assignment in his Advanced English II class at Derry Area High School. Little did he know that months later, he would be named one of the winners out of a total of 12,448 entries from all over the world.

