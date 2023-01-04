Announced in December 2022, Derry Area sophomore Timothy Miller became one of the 13 students to win the New York Times‘ 100-word personal narrative contest and will be published in the print version of the world-renowned newspaper.
Miller entered the contest because it was a narrative writing assignment in his Advanced English II class at Derry Area High School. Little did he know that months later, he would be named one of the winners out of a total of 12,448 entries from all over the world.
“I enjoyed the assignment and thought it was an interesting way to express yourself through a short passage of writing,” said Miller, who is also a member of the swim team, track and field team, marching band, and various other musical groups that the school offers.
Sporadically throughout the year, the New York Times hosts various writing contests for students all over the world including ones on reviews and summer reading. In the fall, they invited teenagers to tell a true story about a meaningful life experience in just 100 words, also known as a tiny memoir.
According to the New York Times, a tiny memoir is a short, powerful story about a particular moment or event in your life that matters to you told in your unique voice in a way you enjoy telling it.
Miller, 15, wrote, revised, and entered his narrative about a humorous childhood memory that stuck with him.
“I wrote about me getting stuck in a baby swing,” said Miller. “I chose it because it’s a story that has stuck around with me forever, and I can’t quite get it out of my head. The fact that the fire department had to come and get me out is what makes the story that much more humorous.”
“It’s quite crazy to me,” said Miller. “It’s not quite something that I thought I would ever accomplish in my life, but here I am and it happened.”
6 p.m.: The words “I dare you” were muttered at an empty park. 6:05 p.m.: I slid my legs into a baby swing. 6:15 p.m.: My friends and I laughed hysterically as my legs dangled. 6:30 p.m.: I was stuck. 7 p.m.: No one called for a parent in fear of stark punishment. 7:30 p.m.: My legs became red and numb, but we finally called a parent. 8 p.m.: The fire truck arrived with baby oil and bolt cutters. 8:15 p.m.: Freedom. Four years later: My friends still call me “Baby Tim.”
