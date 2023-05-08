A Grandview Elementary School student was recently honored in a statewide poster contest celebrating the country’s return to the moon.
Moonshot Museum, Penn State’s Readiness Institute, Astrobotic and the Pennsylvania Department of Education recently invited Pennsylvania students in grades three-12 to participate in a statewide poster contest marking America’s return to the moon this year, an achievement powered by Pennsylvanians.
A panel of judges from across the STEAM disciplines in Pennsylvania – including art and science educators, and space industry professionals – judged submissions. There were six state award winners chosen and three merit award winners.
Sophia Baker, a third-grade student from Derry, was named the first-place Western Region winner and also received the Inspiring the Future Award. Sophia will receive a mission patch, certificate and a trip to Moonshot Museum and Astrobotic Headquarters in Pittsburgh to see the ongoing work of the local space industry.
“My teachers Mr. Chimino and Mrs. Welty, made students aware of the contest,” Sophia said. “The contest listed some topics they wanted us to learn about and show through a poster including ‘history in the making.’ I decided to learn about the first American spacecraft to land on the moon during the Apollo era and how the Peregrine lander was the first American private commercial spacecraft since the Falcon. I noticed that both the Falcon spacecraft and Peregrine spacecraft were named after powerful birds. I loved participating in this contest because I love science and art.”
Sophia’s achievements were recognized by state Rep. Leslie Rossi (R-59), who presented the young student with a citation from the Pennsylvania House of Representatives.
“What an amazing honor,” Rossi said. “Congratulations to Grandview Elementary, to the Baker family and the entire Derry community who are all very proud of Sophia. We’re proud that her artistic talent was recognized with such a prestigious award.”
Sophia’s extracurricular activities include Cheer Trixx Tumbling, Derry Area Midget Football Cheerleading, Derry Area Aqua Club, Derry Area Youth Softball, Staff Studio Piano and TGZ Competitive Cheerleading.
Joseph Bell can be reached at lb.josephbell@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 28.
