With county coronavirus (COVID-19) case numbers and the district’s incidence rate continuing to drop, Derry Area School District is set to bring secondary students back to the classroom full time.
At Thursday’s work session meeting, Derry Area School Board members chose to move forward with plans to resume five days per week of in-person learning for middle school and high school students beginning on Monday, Feb. 8.
Superintendent Eric Curry said secondary students aren’t returning on a daily basis until the second week of February in order for the district to prepare items related to busing, classrooms and food service.
He said while the district is gearing up for full face-to-face instruction for secondary students, families can decide to continue with hybrid learning or the district’s online iTrojan program.
District administrators also plan to provide a survey to secondary parents regarding the return to five days a week and individuals’ preferred educational model.
Curry noted while “some of our kids are doing OK, and some are even thriving, in a remote environment,” some numbers regarding failure rates within the district are “extremely alarming, and I would suggest that a larger portion of our kids are not doing as well as they could be in this setting and they need to be back face to face.”
Students at Grandview Elementary School returned to five days of in-person learning Jan. 19, while secondary students have taken part in hybrid instruction since then.
Before welcoming elementary students back to the classroom, Derry Area conducted remote learning for all students for more than a month. In December, the school board initially laid out plans to continue in-person classes for elementary students and hybrid learning for secondary students; school officials at the time, however, said a shortage of teachers could lead the district to change course, which it quickly did.
In November, school directors decided the district would resume five days per week of in-person learning for elementary students and hybrid instruction for middle and high school students. Earlier in the fall, district students had spent weeks in remote learning following a rash of local coronavirus cases, along with a rising number of positive cases throughout the county.
Curry on Thursday cited declining local coronavirus case numbers, along with sizable decreases in the incidence and positivity rates within district, for making the move to full-time secondary instruction. He also cited recent federal guidance, as two epidemiologists and a researcher from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) wrote in an opinion piece that “accumulating data now suggest a path forward to maintain or return primarily or fully to in-person instructional delivery.”
Another positive development is the vaccination of a large number of Derry Area employees. After Thursday’s meeting, school board president David Krinock told the Bulletin that roughly 180 district teachers, administrators and staff members recently received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.
District officials provided few details about the recent vaccinations, including the type of vaccine administered or which area pharmacy/health center provided the doses. Krinock cited federal health privacy regulations as the main reason Derry Area, unlike neighboring school districts such as Greater Latrobe and Ligonier Valley, did not publicize the vaccinations.
District officials, however, did say that employees are expected to receive a second round of vaccinations in the coming weeks. Greg Ferencak, the district’s director of secondary education, said those individuals will receive a second dose between 28 and 32 days after the initial vaccination.
Curry could not be reached before press time.
The majority of the school board stressed the need for five days of secondary instruction, but directors Sean Kemmerer and Bill Feldbusch wanted district officials to wait two more weeks, until Feb. 22, to return because Kemmerer said “it lines up with the second round of vaccinations. Studies show the week after the second vaccinations, a lot of people are getting some flu-like symptoms. We are already experiencing some staffing issues now.”
“I understand the concerns expressed that we may be in (school) and then we may be out,” Curry said. “But I would say our kids need to be in face to face instruction for as many days as we can possibly give them from now until the last day of school in June.”
As of Wednesday, Derry Area had an incidence rate of 109.91 and a 18.73% positivity rate, the former of which remains above the “substantial” level of community transmission. The district’s incidence rate, conversely, had climbed to more than 400 in mid-December.
Curry said that district incidence and positivity rates encompass the six ZIP codes within the school district — Bradenville, Derry, New Derry and New Alexandria, along with Blairsville and Latrobe. He said while the Derry zip code had several virus cases as of this week, most of the cases within the district map fell in the Latrobe and Blairsville zip codes.
According to Derry Area’s COVID-19 dashboard, the middle school/high school complex reported four new cases of the virus as of 3 p.m. Thursday. That virus total, per the dashboard, is on day eight of the building’s 14-day rolling count period.
Grandview Elementary School, meanwhile, has recorded no new cases during the latest 14-rolling count period.
Kemmerer asked Curry while the district’s new COVID-19 dashboard doesn’t include the number of people quarantined and isolated. Curry noted that the previous tracker included “cumulative numbers and were not a true reflection of how many teachers or staff we had quarantined. Curry added that those numbers “bordered on the fringe of violating the rights and privacy of our teachers and staff — we would have two or three out at a time, and everybody knew who was out. And that’s a concern of me as an employer.”
Also Thursday, instructor Dawn Shaffer expressed concerns to the school board regarding what she claimed was teacher overload, unrealistic expectations of instructors, the mental health of students and transparency from school directors.
Curry read a statement in response, saying the district will review its educational delivery in the coming months for the 2021-22 school year. As for mental health, he noted the district has a variety of resources available, including student assistance programming, a county liaison and a partnership with Excela Health for school-based metal health services.
“Any student or family that has reached out in need has been offered immediate assistance by our counselors, teachers or principals,” he said.
As for transparency, Curry said the school board and administration “has been very open in our dialogue during this pandemic. Anyone on Facebook can question many things, but the majority of what you see there is opinion, unrealistic or simply not true.”
Shaffer credited district teachers, staff and the board for their efforts during the pandemic, but said she still has concerns at the elementary school level with the current educational model.
“There are gaps and as an educator, I can’t fathom how some of these teachers — as amazing as they are — are managing this and meeting our students’ needs,” she noted.
Also Thursday, Curry provided a response after some parents had asked why students are sitting in large groups in the auditorium, auxiliary gym or library, with teachers instructing at home and another staff member providing in-person supervision.
“That is not an ideal situation and I understand that, but when when we have our teachers quarantined because of an exposure to COVID, we are affording them the ability to teach remotely with another adult supervising the kids in place so we can keep the school open,” he said. “If we did not afford that opportunity to our teachers, based on the number that would have quarantined under different circumstances, we would have to shut the school down completely.”
Of the continued concerns and uncertainty tied to the pandemic, Curry feels the district community’s shared experience will make it stronger going forward.
“Out of chaos comes great opportunity,” he said. “I think we have learned a lot about ourselves as educators, as adults, as members of a community and a democracy about what teamwork and effort mean. I believe at the end of the day, when COVID is nothing more than a memory, the Derry Area School District will have come out the other side much stronger and much more prepared to meet the needs of our kids and our community.”
