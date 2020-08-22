Derry Area is the latest Westmoreland County school district to change its 2020-21 reopening plans amid new school-specific coronavirus (COVID-19) guidelines issued by the state.
In a letter posted on the district website Friday, Aug. 21, superintendent Eric Curry said Derry Area secondary students (grades 6-12) will begin the school year with a hybrid learning plan.
Elementary students within the district (grades PK-5) have three options for families to choose: Full remote learning through Derry Area's iTrojan program or the Westmoreland Intermediate Unit's eAcademy, full in-person instruction or hybrid instruction with two days of in-person and three days of remote learning.
Classes for students will begin Aug. 31 as originally planned, Curry noted in the letter.
Curry wrote that administrators from three local school districts and the Eastern Westmoreland Career and Technology Center (EWCTC) last week "joined a call with local physicians to discuss school reopening options.
"The consensus of the local medical practitioners is that returning to school for elementary students continues to be the recommendation given the low levels of disease currently being seen amongst this age group in the county and the instructional needs of these younger students," Curry added. "The recommendation also suggested attendance in a hybrid manner at the secondary level would assist in controlling the increase in disease rates in our older student population that is currently being experienced in the state and nationally."
Of the district's elementary school offerings, Curry said that "we are hopeful that offering these three options will meet the majority of familial and instructional needs of our elementary students."
As for secondary students, district officials said previously that the hybrid learning plan would include two days of in-school instruction, two days of remote learning with their assigned groups and remote learning on Wednesdays for all students.
According to Curry's letter, data-based guidance from health officials has placed Westmoreland County at a “moderate” level of concern regarding transmission of COVID-19, meaning that county schools should initially move forward with suggested learning options that include hybrid instruction or full-remote instruction.
Friday's announcement comes after the Derry Area School Board earlier this month approved a plan for five days of in-person learning. New coronavirus-related guidelines issued last week, however, forced Derry Area and many school districts across the state to abruptly change course. An additional mandate issued last week by the state Department of Health requires students to wear masks in school at all times with limited exceptions.
"As we have been saying for several months now, the opening of school for the school year will be interesting and most likely last-minute guidance from the Pennsylvania Department of Education and Pennsylvania Department of Health will change plans that have taken significant time to develop," Curry said. "This prediction weighs true today."
Further details on the district's reopening plans will likely be discussed at the Derry Area School Board work session, slated for 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 27.
Curry added that "there will be information coming shortly from each of our principals with specifics related to the particular school building. We ask for your patience as we continue to navigate the ever-changing educational landscape."
