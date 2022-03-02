After several community members called for his resignation at a meeting last Thursday, Derry Area school board member Sean Kemmerer has issued a statement in response.
Kemmerer is facing criticism primarily over comments and posts he made online approximately a decade ago.
Following is his statement, as provided to the Bulletin:
“My friend who is a retired special education teacher always told his kids, “I’m sorry takes care of a lot of problems.” Last week’s Derry Area School Board meeting made me aware of just how impactful some comments that I wrote a decade ago have been to families in our area. For the hurt and anger that those words caused, I am profoundly sorry.
“Everyone has a past – My past is just a lot more public than most people. For 20 years, I have worked as an actor/performer under the name “Spiffy” Sean Styles. I have done a terrible job of articulating that the character Spiffy Sean Styles and Sean Michael Kemmerer are not the same person. I worked as a writer around 2011-2013 where I was paid based on the number of people who “clicked” on my columns online. My job was to write purposely controversial things to “bait” people into reading and sharing those writings. Sometimes those writings were offensive and inappropriate, and I regret that I did not do a better job of making my points without using some language that we do not use any longer. While I cannot change my words in the past, I can focus on my actions in the present and future and have faith that the people who I unintentionally hurt believe that those actions speak louder.
“Which brings me to faith. At the Board meeting a concerned parent read an out-of-context quote that my character wrote comparing religion to Nazis. My family and I are very private people, largely because we have navigated me playing such a public persona for so long. While I have never discussed my personal relationship with God, I feel like I must because of the pain that specific allegation has caused my loved ones. The first person who taught me music was Sister Geraldine at St. Bartholomew. The first time I performed in front of a crowd was as a part of the Praise and Worship band at the New Covenant Church of God. The first place I ever sang was in the church choir while attending Duquesne University. I am an imperfect being, but my faith teaches me about the power of atonement, repentance, and most importantly, forgiveness. Pope Francis said, “In life we all make many mistakes. Let us learn to recognize our errors and ask forgiveness.” As we approach Lent, I ask for forgiveness, and pray that I continue to grow and find better ways to serve our kids and our community.”
Kemmerer recently posted a video on his Facebook page and on his blog in which he stated that over a decade ago he worked as a writer for a media company producing “clickbait” posts that deliberately included “inflammatory and inappropriate” language to drive web traffic.
Much of the criticism he has faced recently stems from those posts, several of which were cited by the community members calling for his resignation at last week’s school board meeting. One such post used derogatory language to refer to people with intellectual disabilities and people with the genetic disorder Down syndrome. Other posts included inflammatory statements about women and religion.
Responding to the criticism at the meeting, he cited his work teaching a Life Skills music class for children with special needs, serving with volunteer organizations, and founding a charitable organization, the Derry Area Philanthropy Committee, stressing that people can change.
“I think it’s important for the kids that are here that saw this, I think this is what we might call a teachable moment. People can change, people can grow, and people can continue to grow. That’s something that is important for all of us, and I hope I can continue to grow. Some of you might think I’m not there yet, and that’s absolutely fair,” he said at last Thursday’s meeting.
One of the community members who called for him to resign, Kortnee McGinnis of Derry, said that she had viewed the apology video he posted to Facebook and she didn’t feel it was sincere because he was “smirking and grinning, filling his narrative with sarcasm and insincere statements.”
Contacted by the Bulletin for further comment on the controversy, Kemmerer said Monday that while he expects that it will be a topic again at the school board’s upcoming meeting on Thursday, March 3, he wanted to let people know ahead of time that he won’t be attending that meeting because of previously scheduled surgery.
Regarding the criticism he has received over his past online posts, he said that he was “very disappointed (he) didn’t get a better chance to explain this before it hurt people, because that’s certainly not what the intention was.”
Kemmerer said that back when he was in graduate school, he got interested in politics and started writing political columns for websites that paid people to write in a way that got as many clicks from visitors as possible.
He said that before the old posts resurfaced recently, he had “forgotten those things were even out there,” and that once the situation was brought to his attention, he reached out and asked that the posts be deleted from the web because he was concerned that they would be “misconstrued.”
He said that whoever originally found and republished the old posts cut and pasted from them in a way that failed to properly represent the tone of the material.
“Even when they found it, they cut and pasted, and you didn’t really get a true sense of the tone of the articles, and why they were written in that sarcastic style,” he said.
One post cited at last week’s school board meeting — which compared Catholicism to Nazism — was “actually a very pro-religion column,” he said, and the part that was shared at the meeting was “taken out of context.”
“They’ve been deleted, so whoever found them dug very deep,” he said.
Regarding the old post referencing individuals with intellectual disabilities and Down syndrome, Kemmerer said — regardless of the context — he understands why and regrets that those inflammatory remarks have hurt people.
“I understand how those families feel,” he said, adding that working with people with special needs — particularly children — has been a passion of his for many years.
He said back in 2014 he started playing music for a summer camp program for kids with special needs, and continued to do so for several summers.
More recently, in 2019, he said he drove to Sto-Rox School District — a public district located in Allegheny County, which serves McKees Rocks and Stowe Township — on Wednesdays to teach a Life Skills music therapy class for students.
“The kids were awesome,” he said. “They even made me a birthday card. I fell in love with them.”
He shared a video with the Bulletin which featured a special education teacher who said she has known him for about 10 years. He said she was working at Sto-Rox at the time when he was teaching the class.
In the video, she responded to the recent criticism levied at Kemmerer and talked about how much her students loved spending time with him — and noted that she felt it was clear that Kemmerer enjoyed the time with them, too.
She also said that he funded the project entirely on his own, secured donations for her district, and individualized the music therapy program to meet the specific needs of each student. She said the students enjoyed working with him so much that they would beg for him to join them in other activities. She concluded by stating that instead of his past mistakes, Kemmerer should be judged by his actions now.
“She saw me on the news and reached out. She’s like, ‘This is not who you are,’” Kemmerer said.
He added that one of his goals when he got elected to serve on the Derry Area school board was to work to “find ways to get more money to Derry” to help improve the educational experience for children with special needs and those who need learning support.
“These classrooms are grossly underfunded,” he said. “These kids who need extra help need extra resources.”
Kemmerer said he has faced some criticism for his tendency to post videos on Facebook talking about some of the work he’s done at Derry Area, but it seems like a natural fit to him because of his background — he previously worked as a professional wrestler and is a member of a band, so he’s comfortable talking on camera, he said.
“People say, ‘You’re bragging for attention.’ No, I’m ‘bragging’ because I want you guys to be aware and talk about it. The reason I do these things is to raise awareness,” he said.
He said he suspects that some of the criticism that he has received comes from people who don’t agree with his political views, noting that he got pushback previously from people who were upset when he was advocating for wearing face masks in schools.
“I was one of the school board members who said, ‘We’ve got to follow the science.’ They hold a grudge, I guess,” he said, adding that he feels school board members everywhere have faced a lot of scrutiny over their stances on things like masking in recent years.
“I think that’s where it stems from, people who don’t agree with my views,” he said.
Kemmerer added that he feels it’s important for the board to represent multiple viewpoints.
“Even if you disagree, it’s important to have those conversations and have some different perspectives,” he said.
The thing that bothers him the most about the current controversy, he said, is that people close to him — family members and volunteers who have worked with him through his charity organization — and the school district’s reputation have been dragged into it, as well.
“It’s been a very difficult few days for my family, which stinks,” he said, adding that he tries to keep his personal life “very, very private.”
But, he added, it’s not all been criticism. He said many people who have reached out to him or his family members have been supportive, too.
“My wife, a custodian came up to her and said, ‘Don’t you dare let your husband quit. We need him right now,’” Kemmerer said.
He said the Derry community is “good people,” and he holds no grudge.
“It’s a heartfelt apology,” he said of the statement he issued, adding that he’s gotten some “good feedback” on it.
“A lot of that is about forgiveness,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.