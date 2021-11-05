The Derry Area school board bid farewell to its longest-tenured member at Thursday’s regular meeting.
Steve Kozar, a 28-year school board member, took part in his final meeting. He previously announced he was retiring from the board.
Kozar noted he has worked with six superintendents during his time on the board. He’s also represented Derry Area on the Eastern Westmoreland Career and Technology Center (EWCTC) Joint Operating Committee.
“This is probably one of the hardest board meetings I’ve had to sit through, honestly,” Kozar said. “After 28 years, it’s like retiring from a job you truly love doing. And it’s funny because when I retired from my real life job, I didn’t feel this way. ... I’m going to miss being a part of this.”
“I said (at the beginning) my only goal was to contribute. And I hope when I’m done here, everyone can say I contributed,” he added.
After his remarks, Kozar received a standing ovation from the board.
“He’s been such a help to me in my years here and he’s such a wonderful guy. He loves the district and the people he serves and the people that work here,” school board president David Krinock said of Kozar. “I’m going to miss you a lot.”
School director Sean Kemmerer thanked Kozar for providing guidance, and Kemmerer also thanked fellow departing board members Mark Maloy and Gerald Hughes for their efforts as board members. Steve Frye, Joshua Campbell and Nancy Findish were each elected to four-year terms on the board in this week’s general election.
“Steve is one of the finest, if not the finest, board member I’ve seen in my years. And in my mind, Steve’s a finer person than he is a board member,” district solicitor Ned Nakles said of Kozar. “Steve and Gwen, his wife, have given so much of their life to serving others selflessly and never seeking any attention for it.”
Also Thursday, the board approved the transfer of $840,000 from the district’s general fund to the capital projects fund to cover seven additional years of the EWCTC bond issue, which is being used for a planned renovation project at the Derry Township center.
Scott Chappell, Derry Area’s business administrator, noted last year the board transferred $600,000 from the district’s general fund to the capital projects fund to cover the first five years of the bond issue. He said the additional transfer amount approved Thursday will cover the cost of EWCTC’s bond issuance through April 2033.
The 100,000-square-foot EWCTC building was constructed in 1976 and officials have stated repeatedly it is “at the end of its useful life cycle.” A new roof was installed in 2004 and in December 2015, the school underwent a $685,000 HVAC renovation project.
As of earlier this year, the renovation project was estimated not to exceed $5.85 million. The two-priority plan for building and mechanical renovations on the aging school building ranges from $4.3 million to $5.8 million, officials said previously.
Also discussed at Thursday’s meeting:
- School director Nathan Doherty said he and representatives from other Pennsylvania school districts discussed the topic of local control regarding mask-wearing, as opposed to the current state mask mandate in school buildings, during a recent virtual meeting with acting state deputy secretary of education Dr. Sherri Smith. Kemmerer reminded those in attendance at Thursday’s meeting that the district chose a mask-optional plan before the state’s mask mandate went into effect Sept. 7;
- The board heard a presentation regarding computer science at the secondary level;
- The board held an executive session before the meeting related to student issues.
In other business, the board approved:
- Resignation of Judi Dorazio as cafeteria aide, effective Nov. 11;
- To employ Ryan Dillion as a 10-month, seven-hour custodian at Grandview Elementary School, with salary and benefits as defined in the current collective bargaining agreement, effective upon release from his current employer;
- Mark Curcio as mock trial advisor for the 2021-22 school year, at a salary as determined by the negotiated point system and memorandum of understanding approved Oct. 7;
- To change the status of Renee Kelly from a personal care assistant to a middle school life skills aide, at a date to be determined by director of special services Dr. Kathy Perry and assistant superintendent Greg Ferencak;
- To change the status of Jamie Hemminger from a high school attendance secretary to a Class II transportation/high school secretary, effective Nov. 8;
- For Kellie Revak to attend the Examining Eligibility and Dismissal Criteria in Schools Conference, held virtually on Oct. 27, at no cost to the district;
- To employ Autumn Rhodes as swimming and diving assistant coach for the 2021-22 school year, at a salary as determined by the negotiated point system;
- Award bid for diesel fuel for the 2021-22 school year, per the district’s quantity request to Guttman Energy, whom the Westmoreland Intermediate Unit Joint Purchasing Consortium for fuel has identified as the lowest responsible bidder meeting or equaling specifications, at a fixed rate of $2.55 per gallon;
- Award bid for unleaded gasoline for the 2021-22 school year, per the district’s quantity request to Petroleum Traders, whom the Westmoreland Intermediate Unit Joint Purchasing Consortium for fuel has identified as the lowest responsible bidder meeting or equaling specifications, at a fixed rate of $2.60 per gallon;
- To accept and allocate local, state and federal funding for the 2021-22 school year;
- Remote deposit capture agreement with AmeriServ bank;
- The Derry Area School District Future Ready comprehensive plan;
- Early dismissal memorandum of understanding for the 2021-22 school year with the Derry Area Education Association;
- To renew a three-year contract with Otis Elevator, retroactive to March 2021, at an annual cost of $1,885 for elevator service;
- Contract with Stadium Solutions Inc. for annual bleacher inspection at a cost of $1,800;
- EWCTC letter of agency for E-rate services for the Eastern Region WAN for the 2021-22 school year;
- Charles Yanoff as an addition to the P.A.L volunteer list for the 2021-22 school year;
- High school musical production from March 18-20, 2022;
- New policies related to pupils (threat assessment) and programs (trauma-informed approach);
- Revised policies regarding programs (curricular and extracurricular participation by home education students); pupils (weapons and terroristic threats), and operations (school bus and school commercial motor vehicle drivers);
- Hearing waiver memorandum for student incident Nos. 239 (dated Oct. 12) and 240 and 241 (dated Oct. 19).
- Field trips and after-school activities, pending global health conditions at the time of the event.

