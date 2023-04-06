Derry Area’s Piper Anke named Carson Scholar

Derry Area junior Piper Anke was recently named a 2023 Carson Scholar. The Carson Scholars program recognizes students for high academic achievement, humanitarian qualities and community service.
One of the reasons why Anke was nominated by her teachers and principals is because of a vlog series that she put together during the holidays. A vlog is a personal website or social media account where a person regularly posts short videos.
“I recorded ‘Two Christmases,’ which was a vlog series about what you can do around Westmoreland County around the holiday season,” said Anke. “You can have an authentic Christmas – you just have to find them.”
Students are nominated by their respective schools for recognition as Carson Scholar. The selection process is competitive, and about 500 new scholars nationwide are chosen annually. The Carson Scholars Fund was founded in 1994 by pediatric neurosurgeon Benjamin S. Carson to motivate and reward academic excellence in young people.
Despite her academic accolades, Anke was surprised by her nomination.
“I did not think I was going to go get it. I was very surprised. To me, community service isn’t work – I enjoy doing it,” admitted Anke.
Each year, along with the award, the Carson Scholars Fund awards $1,000 in college scholarships to a select group of high-achieving students in grades four-12. These students demonstrate outstanding academic achievement and must have a minimum GPA of 3.75.
This scholarship will surely be used as Anke is currently deep in the college search, looking at Seton Hill, William and Mary, American University, and others, and majoring in theater and marketing with a minor in foreign language.
Anke, who played the role of Liesl von Trapp in Derry Area’s musical production of “The Sound of Music,” has always had an interest in theater.
“I used to attend shows as a child with my grandfather and it’s something I’ve always wanted to do,” said Anke.
The musical had a successful showing a few weeks ago, and Anke was proud of what she and her castmates accomplished. In the musical, Liesl looks up to Maria. At Derry Area High School, Anke finds inspiration in her own “Maria.”
“The person who most inspires me is [senior] Elizabeth Kott,” said Anke.
“She received this scholarship last year and keeps me going as a performer and as a person.”
