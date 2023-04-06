Derry Area’s Piper Anke named Carson Scholar

PIPER ANKE

Derry Area junior Piper Anke was recently named a 2023 Carson Scholar. The Carson Scholars program recognizes students for high academic achievement, humanitarian qualities and community service.

One of the reasons why Anke was nominated by her teachers and principals is because of a vlog series that she put together during the holidays. A vlog is a personal website or social media account where a person regularly posts short videos.

