Derry Area High School’s Musical Theatre Department will present a livestreamed performance of “Godspell” at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday.
To purchase tickets, visit showtix4u.com and search “Derry Area High School.” Single tickets are $10 per device; couple tickets (two people per device) are $17.50, and tickets for groups of three or more per device are $25.
The plot involves a small group of people who help Jesus tell different parables by using a wide variety of games, storytelling techniques and a hefty dose of comic timing. An eclectic blend of songs, ranging in style from pop to vaudeville, is employed as the story of Jesus’ life dances across the stage with messages of kindness, tolerance and love.
“Godspell” was the first major musical theatre offering from three-time Grammy and Academy Award winner Stephen Schwartz and it took the world by storm. Led by the international hit, “Day by Day,” Godspell features a parade of beloved songs, including “Prepare Ye the Way of the Lord,” “Learn Your Lessons Well,” “All for the Best,” “All Good Gifts,” “Turn Back, O Man” and “By My Side.”
The cast includes Piper Anke as Penny, Kelly Burd as Faye, Christian Burdick as Judas/John the Baptist, Hailey Byers as Phoebe, Andrew Downs as Zeke, Sam Ellenberger as Ellie, Elizabeth Kott as Jana, Kara Loftus as Martha, Vincent Mastrorocco as Matrice, Alisha Mauro as Morgan, Kimber Miller as Cassandra, Taylor Myers as Dominica, Lenka Ohler as Lisa, Anna Oshie as J, Chance White as Jesus, Abigail Bolen as Liliana, and Aidan Yates as Dan.
Stage crew members include Béla Ewing, Jacob Shandor, Katie McChesney, Emma Olexa, Amber Platt, Cydney Wierzbowski and Autumn Zerfoss, with Dominic Beeman on drum set/percussion, Jessica Palko on trumpet, Cooper Pynos on set construction, Jessica Schissler on alto sax/clarinet/recorder, Harry Sirianni on drum set/percussion, and Alex Tomack on set construction.
