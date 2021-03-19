The Derry Area Philanthropy Committee (DAPC) will host a spring cookout at noon Sunday, March 21, in the parking lot of Taps n’At, located along Route 217 in Derry Township.
The committee plans to cook burgers, hot dogs, fries and more in an effort to raise funds for the group to offset some of the expected costs of its upcoming Easter dinner distribution. Several area businesses have donated Easter baskets that will be raffled off prior to Easter.
In addition to the meals, the DAPC has also put together 100 children’s Easter baskets for families who may want them. The cookout on Sunday will also include tables full of items available for those in need. These items include hygiene products, books, toys, and more.
The DAPC plans to distribute their meals on Saturday, April 3. Families will be able to sign up for meals online. The DAPC has filed paperwork with the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania to be recognized as a 501c(3) charitable organization, making donations to the group tax-deductible.
“We may have created a bit of a monster” DAPC founder and Derry Area School Board member Sean Kemmerer said. “The number of people who have helped take the DAPC to the next level is amazing.”
Donations can be made online using PayPal at http://paypal.me/derryarea or Venmo at http://venmo.com/derryarea
Cash or check can be mailed to the DAPC, P.O. Box 84, New Alexandria, PA 15670
