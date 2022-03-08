The Derry Area Philanthropy Committee (DAPC), a nonprofit organization focused on community service projects in the Derry Area, will temporarily suspend its operations following the recent controversy surrounding its founder and president, Derry Area school board member Sean Kemmerer.
“Unfortunately, we have the resources, but we don’t have the manpower,” Kemmerer said, noting that many of the people who volunteered to assist the organization with its charitable work in the past have pulled back because they have been “getting pressure to not volunteer with the charity.”
“That’s where the vibe is, unfortunately,” he said. “It’s really difficult for me to find people that want to risk that, to volunteer.”
Members of the community — and the other members of the school board — have called for Kemmerer to resign from his post in the school district, after controversy arose regarding comments he made in online posts from approximately a decade ago that resurfaced recently. One such post used derogatory language to refer to people with intellectual disabilities and people with the genetic disorder Down Syndrome, while others cited by his critics included inflammatory statements about women and religion.
Kemmerer responded with multiple apologies and said he wrote those things while working for a media company producing “clickbait” posts that deliberately included “inflammatory and inappropriate” language to drive web traffic. He also cited his work with the DAPC and other charitable organizations, as well as his work teaching a music class for children with special needs, stating that he feels he has “grown” as a person since then. Some of his critics, however, have said they feel some of his recent comments and actions indicate otherwise, and that they feel his apologies are not sincere.
Kemmerer said that he understands why volunteers have left the organization — some of them who are small business owners were facing threats to their livelihood, he said — and he is hopeful that “when things die down, maybe people will reach out.”
He credited the volunteers with making the DAPC a reality, and noted that he was very grateful for all of the time and effort they put in.
“All these awesome volunteers came along and built this out of nothing,” he said.
Kemmerer said that he’s good at being the “idea guy” but it was those volunteers who helped keep it all running smoothly.
“Without those key people in place, it’s impossible to do some of the things we’ve really enjoyed doing for the community these last couple of years,” he said. “Unfortunately, that was an unintended consequence, the fallout. I don’t think anybody’s happy about that.”
Still, even if the DAPC can’t do everything it had planned to do in the near future, Kemmerer said the organization will continue to stock the popular Blessing Boxes that it set up around the Derry Area — which contain non-perishable food items and some essential household items, available to anyone who needs them at no cost — and he hopes to find a way to be able to offer free baskets to children whose families are in need for the upcoming Easter holiday, something that already had been in the works.
The Easter baskets will include some basic school supplies and a little chocolate, he noted.
“I’m going to try to find a way to do that. I don’t know how, I’m not going to lie, but we already have the supplies. We had a lot of that stuff already kind of appropriated,” he said.
He said the DAPC had hoped to offer Easter meals to families in need, too — the organization is known in the area primarily for its work providing free meals for holidays like Thanksgiving and Christmas — but he doesn’t feel that will be possible in light of the current situation.
“I’m upset because I know a lot of people in the community have grown to appreciate the meals, and I feel bad that we’re disappointing them right now,” he said.
For anyone who needs help — he encouraged them to “please reach out” to him.
“The charity might be suspended, but I’m always here to help. That was true before the charity started, and it will be true after the charity is gone. I’m lucky to be in a position to help, and I want to,” he said.
For anyone who is interested in volunteering to help the DAPC fulfill its mission, meanwhile, he asked them to contact him, too, because he’s hopeful that at some point the organization can get back on its feet.
“We try to be as involved as we can. Everybody can use a little help every once in a while. As long as we’re paying it forward when we can, it all kind of comes around. As a community, we have to be in this together. I’m very fortunate and blessed all my volunteers understood that,” he said.
“I’m hopeful we can make this a positive experience again for everybody.”
Kemmerer can be reached at sean.kemmerer@gmail.com or 412-607-3233.
