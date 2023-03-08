The Derry Area Philanthropy Committee (DAPC) is adding new venues and additional dates for its “mobile bingo” concept throughout Westmoreland and Indiana counties.
With many traditional nonprofit organizations looking for different fundraising opportunities, the DAPC has found success in partnering with groups to offer bingo as an option.
“I have a kitchen full of popcorn, subs and candy from all the fundraisers going on,” said DAPC President and founder Sean M. Kemmerer. “I think giving teams an alternative where they can potentially raise thousands of dollars in one night is wonderful for the community and we love getting a chance to help other groups.”
Kemmerer said he has been contacted by several groups inquiring about fundraisers including Girl Scouts, Special Olympics, a travel baseball team and an animal rights group.
The DAPC has several bingo events coming up, including a fundraiser for the family of Jennifer Knopsnider, who unexpectedly passed away at the end of December 2022.
The group offers sponsorship opportunities for bingo events and free jackpot cards for people who pre-register online. To make reservations for an upcoming bingo or to learn more about “mobile bingo” fundraisers, contact Sean Kemmerer at 412-607-3233.
- March 9 – Grapeville Volunteer Fire Department (registration 5 p.m., bingo 6 p.m.)
- March 12 – New Alexandria Firemen’s Club (registration 1 p.m., bingo 3 p.m.)
- March 26 – Homer City Fire Hall (registration 1 p.m., bingo 3 p.m.)
- April 2 – New Alexandria Firemen’s Club (registration 1 p.m., bingo 3 p.m.)
- April 4 – Cooperstown Event Center (weekly bingo begins every Tuesday)
- April 16 – Jennifer Knopsnider fundraiser at Grapeville Event Center (doors open at noon, bingo 2 p.m.)
The group continues to service “blessing boxes” in the area and will be distributing Easter baskets to families in need April 2 between noon and 3 p.m. at the New Alexandria Firemen’s Club, where they will also be holding bingo.
