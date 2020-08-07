The Derry Area School District is officially planning for a year of in-person learning, as the school board as its regular meeting Thursday approved a continuity of education plan for the 2020-21 school year.
Thursday’s move follows last week’s board approval of a phased school opening health and safety plan. Derry Area’s continuity plan, like its health and safety plan, will be submitted to the Pennsylvania Department of Education. The health and safety plan is available for viewing on the district website at www.dasd.us.
The continuity plan solidifies the district’s intentions to be open for in-person learning five days per week starting Aug. 31, as long as Westmoreland County remains in the green phase of the state’s pandemic reopening guidelines. District families may also choose virtual learning options, if desired.
While Derry Area is moving forward with in-person learning, superintendent Eric Curry stressed that the situation is “fluid” based on Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and state coronavirus-related guidelines, and suggested that further modifications will likely be needed by the time the school board next meets Aug. 27.
“Things are changing every day,” Curry said near the end of Thursday’s meeting. “I would anticipate that there will be changes coming for all of us from the CDC, from the (state) Department of Health, from the (state) Department of Education. With the resignation of Pedro Rivera, the (state’s) Secretary of Education, this week, that puts the school year and everything we’re doing in more disarray. We’re going to be waiting for more guidance; it’s a fluid situation and I can’t emphasize enough that things are changing on a daily basis.”
The continuity plan mirrors much of the district’s 57-page health and safety plan, the latter of which is largely in line with CDC and state guidelines.
Derry Area’s plan to return to in-person learning — also known as brick and mortar — was spurred by putting health and safety guidelines in place and from the results of about 1,800 individuals representing district students who responded to a survey regarding instruction preferences for the 2020-21 school year.
According to survey results unveiled last week, Curry said currently 72.4% of families want their children back in school five days per week, with 19.7% of families wanting their children to take part in Derry Area’s iTrojan online program, a virtual option in which district teachers follow the same seamless curriculum as taught during in-person instruction.
Curry emphasized Thursday that the iTrojan program is not same as the virtual option offered this past spring, as iTrojan will include new material for students. Another choice for district students is (Derry) eAcademy, a virtual learning platform operated and maintained by the Westmoreland Intermediate Unit; the eAcademy is not seamlessly aligned with Derry Area, but does provide state standards, district officials noted.
Another option discussed previously, hybrid learning — in which students would have two days of in-school instruction, two days of remote learning with their assigned groups and remote learning on Wednesdays for all students — received interest from 69% of parents, per the survey results.
Curry said an upcoming survey will offer additional details on preferred 2020-21 school year instruction for district families. He added that families, if desired, will be given the opportunity to change a student’s individual learning choice made as part of the initial survey.
Another survey regarding transportation options for students will soon be sent to parents, he added.
Numerous parents submitted written comments to the school board, which were read during Thursday’s meeting. While some concerns dealt with matters brought up as part of last week’s health and safety plan presentation, many parents focused on items related to mask wearing and social distancing.
According to the health and safety plan, if the current state guidelines remain in place, students and staff are required to wear face coverings any time the recommended guidelines for social distancing (6 feet) cannot be maintained. This includes, but is not limited to, when on school buses, in large gatherings outside of the classroom, while transitioning between classrooms, and while entering and/or exiting buildings.
Students and staff would not be required to wear face coverings while seated in the classroom where social distancing can be maintained with a minimum 6 feet, unless there is a state order saying otherwise.
Students and staff, per the plan, will be provided face covering breaks throughout the day and should maintain a distance of 6 feet during face covering breaks. Any student who cannot wear a mask or face shield because of a medical condition would not be required to wear face coverings.
“We all have a personal opinion (on masks), but the reality is, we must follow their guidance,” Curry said of the state’s mandate on face coverings. “We may agree or disagree on that guidance, but if we can’t enforce that 6 feet of distance, kids need to wear a mask.”
Additionally, students and staff who have a temperature of 100.4 degrees or higher and/or symptoms of coronavirus will be isolated in the nurse’s office and sent home. To prevent potential exposure and spread of infection, the district will be utilizing a “sick” nursing office and a “well” nursing office in each building, in conjunction with best practice nursing protocols. This protocol is to be followed by staff and students.
As part of the plan, parents/guardians will screen for COVID-19 symptoms at home each morning before school using an online PDE screening tool; no students with symptoms will be sent on a bus or brought to school. Temperature screenings, however, will not be required upon entrance to school for students or staff.
The health and safety plan also noted that district cafeteria spaces will be used and are large enough to maintain social distancing guidelines. Additional lunch periods and spaces may be added to facilitate social distancing as needed.
Curry said school hallways will have arrows to help students get to classes while promoting social distancing. The district will also be staggering bell times to reduce the amount of traffic flow throughout the building. The district will also implement outdoor instruction, as weather permits.
Under the current health and safety plan, no visitors will be allowed to enter district buildings for at least the first semester. Curry said Thursday that any traditional back-to-school events must be done virtually.
Curry noted last week that a local panel of physicians and pediatricians all recommended a full return to in-person learning. One physician assisting county school districts with their health and safety plans, Curry said, told districts school is able to return because the positivity rate of county coronavirus cases has dropped, even as case totals have increased.
On Thursday, Curry thanked community members and Derry Area teachers for their support and understanding as the district formed its school reopening plan. He did, however, say “legitimate concerns” were expressed in a recent teacher survey and said the district plans to work “through those to continue to get ready for the opening of school.”
“But the encouraging thing for me — and it’s a testament to them — is they want to do what’s best for the students,” Curry said of the district teachers. “We’re expecting a good school year in whatever form.”
In advance of the new school year and some families choosing virtual learning, the school board on Thursday approved the purchase of $139,200 in Google Chromebooks and $3,750 in student pickup software — both for Grandview Elementary School — as part of funding received through the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
According to district data, currently 92% of Derry Area families have internet capability from home; the district said last week it will work with individuals who don’t have online access.
Also related to reopening plans amid the pandemic, the school board approved an athletic health and safety plan for student-athletes for the 2020-21 school year and for the administration to adapt the plan as new information and requirements are made available. Athletic director Brett Miller said the plan contains modifications from a plan approved in June and aligns with the district’s health and safety plan.
However, the possibility of fall sports in Pennsylvania is clouded with uncertainty following Gov. Tom Wolf’s recommendation Thursday at all youth sports, interscholastic and recreational, be postponed until January.
According to a statement released by the state’s departments of health and education, Wolf said the guidance was a “strong recommendation and not an order or mandate.” The PIAA Board of Directors, which held an emergency meeting Thursday, is expected to make an official statement today regarding fall sports.
Miller said Derry Area, as a member of the PIAA and WPIAL, plans to move forward with whatever plans are put forward by the PIAA.
In other business, the school board approved:
- Resignation of David McCleary as high school class advisor, effective at the end of the 2019-20 school year;
- Resignation of teacher Michele Thomas because of retirement, effective July 8;
- Resignation of Alan Gray as elementary online coordinator, effective at the end of the 2019-20 school year;
- Request of employee No. 433 for a one-year child bearing leave and 12-week family medical leave, effective Dec. 5;
- Resignation of Melissa Furtak as middle school cafeteria server, effective July 25;
- A 12-week FMA under the Families First Coronavirus Response Act for employee No. 379, effective for the 2020-21 school year, pending certification by the employee’s childcare provider;
- To employ Richard Baker as a seven-hour afternoon custodian at Grandview Elementary School;
- Change of status of Kristen Peterson from a seven-hour middle school afternoon custodian to an eight-hour middle school afternoon custodian, effective Aug. 10;
- Change of status of Cara Waugaman from a seven-hour Grandview custodian to an eight-hour high school/gym midnight custodian, effective Aug. 10;
- To employ personal care assistants for the 2020-21 school year at a rate of $10.73 per hour. The rate for the previous school year was $10.44 per hour;
- To award permanent contracts to teachers Holly Newhouse, Morgan Stouffer, Kristen Anderson and Amanda Barclay, with each having completed three years of service with satisfactory ratings;
- To employ Linda Nace as a cafeteria server at an hourly rate of $8.50, effective for the 2020-21 school year;
- To employ as Tesa Hauser as a secretary to the food services directors at a rate of $16.50, effective Jan. 1, 2021;
- To employ Michele Schweinberg as a Spanish teacher beginning with the 2020-21 school year;
- Jennifer Battaglia for additional PIMS hours as needed at the current curriculum rate;
- To employ Ashley Glance as a personal care assistant, effective for the 2020-21 school year;
- To employ Amy Casey as the CARE and Parent Meeting Coordinator for the 2020-21 school year, at a salary of $600 to be paid with Title I funds;
- To employ Sarah Mikeska as the Title I Jump Start Coordinator for the 2020-21 school year, at a salary of $900 to be paid with Title I funds;
- Michael Moximchalk as elementary online coordinator, effective for the 2020-21 school year, at a salary set by the negotiated point system;
- Stacey Krull as technology staff developer at curriculum rate for the 2020-21 school year, not to exceed 20 hours;
- Kimberly Hoag as majorette instructor for the 2020-21 school year at a salary set by the negotiated point system;
- For Carly-Jean Rippole to attend the CASE Animal Science Immersion Class from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, at an approximate cost of $3,417.70, to be paid by the district. Travel will be dependent upon the global health situation at the time of travel;
- Watson Smith, Pete Morecheid, Ryan Polinsky, Justin Hayes (football); Renee Rectenwald, John Kerr, Shawn Spencer (volleyball); Tammy Self, Tom Perry (cross-country); David Nicholson (soccer), and Thomas Repak (swimming) as volunteer coaches for the 2020-21 school year;
- For qualifying athletic teams and/or individuals to participate in WPIAL and PIAA postseason competitions during the 2020-21 school year;
- Ticket policy for the 2020-21 school year;
- Adams Adamantana as head varsity boys’ soccer coach, TJ Balega as assistant varsity football coach, Brenton Piper as assistant middle school football coach and Hailey Black as assistant varsity cheerleading coach;
- Set school lunch prices for the 2020-21 school year, including: $2.50 per day for elementary students, $2.75 for secondary students and $4 for adults. Breakfast prices are $1.40 for elementary, $1.75 for secondary and $2 for adults. There are no changes in price from the previous school year;
- Substitute employee lists; department chairpersons, co-chairs, directors, team and instructional leaders and specialists; co-curricular assignments; new textbook listings; list of bus drivers and routes, and set substitute rates;
- For the district to participate in the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Free and Reduced Lunch Program, as recommended by the administration and food service director;
- Motion, as required by Title I, to set the Title I coordinator/associate principal official work day as an eight-hour day, paid 40% by Title I funds;
- List of teachers in excess of 30 instructional periods per week, as per the Derry Area Education Association (DAEA) professional contract;
- Client services addendum with ProCare Therapy for the 2020-21 school year;
- Contract with Westmoreland Community Action to serve as an emergency rally point;
- Food service wage and benefit agreement for the 2020-21 school year;
- To authorize district administrators or designee to accompany students to monthly Latrobe Rotary meetings;
- Enter into a lease agreement with Westmoreland Community Action Grandview Head Start Center, to utilize one classroom at Grandview Elementary School for a monthly fee of $500, from the period of July 1 through June 30, 2021;
- Memorandum of understanding with Westmoreland Community Action for the head start/early head start program;
- To award RFP for milk, diary and other products to Turner Diary Farms Inc., as recommended by the food service director;
- Field trips and after-school activities, pending global health conditions at the time of the event;
- To continue support for St. Vincent College Prevention Projects for the 2020-21 school year;
- Tuition agreements with New Story Schools for the 2020-21 school year;
- Enter agreement with Upcycle LLC to dispose of outdated and unused electronics equipment, at no cost to the district, and to provide the district with a certificate of destruction;
- Middle school program of studies;
- Approve a new policy to allow for video livestreaming. The board noted that this policy, in light of coronavirus-related needs, did not require the usual policy review process;
- Activity reports as of June 30.
