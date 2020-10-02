Derry Area School District secondary students now have the option of five days a week of in-class instruction.
At Thursday’s regular meeting, the Derry Area School Board approved the return of full-time, in-person learning for middle- and high-school students, effective Oct. 12 or the first available date thereafter. School directors approved the measure by a 5-2 vote, with board members Sean Kemmerer and Bill Feldbusch opposed; Kevin Liberoni and Mark Maloy were absent.
“Nothing can replace face-to-face instruction,” superintendent Eric Curry said of Thursday’s move, which is part of modifications to the district’s 2020-21 phased school opening health and safety plan. The updated plan will be submitted to the state Department of Health and will be posted on the district website.
The board chose the Oct. 12 start date to give teachers and staff a week to prepare for five days of students, to give the district time to survey families, and allow for the food service department to make necessary preparations.
Curry said the district also considered a more gradual plan where the middle and high school wouldn’t have returned to five days of classroom learning until Nov. 2.
That plan, he noted, would have given the district three weeks to prepare for students’ return and would have provided additional time to monitor the county’s coronavirus (COVID-19) case numbers.
Curry emphasized that while the district is moving forward with five days of in-person instruction, families can decide to continue with hybrid learning or the fully online iTrojan program.
“We’re still offering hybrid and iTrojan — they have a choice,” school director Steve Kozar said. “If they don’t feel safe for their child to come to school five days a week, they have options.”
Curry’s recommendation to return to school five days per week was based on the advice of local medical professionals. He noted that recent coronavirus data also supports secondary students’ return, as Derry Area has reported no positive COVID-19 cases in its student population to date.
Additionally, data uncovered that the six ZIP codes within the school district — Bradenville, Derry, New Derry and New Alexandria, along with Blairsville and Latrobe — have reported 26 coronavirus cases over the past seven days. Curry stressed that the total includes 23 cases within the entire Latrobe and Blairsville ZIP codes, which include only a small number of Derry Area students, and only three cases in the other four ZIP codes.
School director Nathan Doherty said he believes Westmoreland County’s COVID-19 numbers are “lopsided,” with higher infection rates in more populated municipalities in the western portion of the county closer to Allegheny County.
Some recent non-medical data also spurred the board to move forward with five days of in-person learning for secondary students. During the first month of classes, a total of 51 ninth-grade students were failing at least one course compared to just eight in the first quarter of the 2019-20 school year. District data so far in 2020-21 also shows increased failure rates in 10th grade (21 more), 11th grade (30 more) and 12th grade (22 more) compared to last year.
School board president David Krinock and other board members expressed concerns with the rise in failure rates, and felt it necessitated a return to full in-person learning. District officials also noted potential concerns over students’ well-being and mental health without additional time in a physical classroom.
“That’s concerning. I personally did not know that so many students were struggling in that regard — that’s the tale of the tape right there,” Doherty said. “There is a huge psychological and social aspect in getting our students back to school.”
Both Doherty and Krinock felt an Oct. 12 return to class five days per week would give struggling students a chance to improve their grades before the first quarter concludes.
School board member Sean Kemmerer, however, expressed issues with air quality in district buildings, how to safely transport students on buses and other issues. During Thursday’s public comment period, a few parents shared Kemmerer’s concerns but district officials have said the majority of parents wanted the option of five days of in-person learning.
“I’m not against the schools reopening. My concern is doing it safely,” Kemmerer said.
High school principal Casey Long said three areas will operate as cafeterias for secondary students, including converting an auxiliary gym into a “fully functioning” cafeteria line and dining area. He noted there are 92 desks separated 6 feet apart in the auxiliary gym, which is used by the middle school as well, more than 65 desks in the high school cafeteria and another 65 to 70 in the middle school cafeteria.
Curry thanked Derry Area administrators, teachers, staff and school nurses for their efforts so far this year, while district administrative assistant for business affairs Joe Koluder praised the technology department for its role in implementing online learning.
“It’s a gigantic undertaking,” Krinock said.
In August, Curry announced that Derry Area secondary students (grades 6-12) planned to begin the school year with a hybrid learning plan. District elementary students (grades PK-5) have had three options for families to choose: Full remote learning through Derry Area’s iTrojan program or the Westmoreland Intermediate Unit’s eAcademy, full in-person instruction or hybrid instruction with two days of in-person and three days of remote learning.
The hybrid learning plan for secondary students includes two days of in-school instruction, two days of remote learning with their assigned groups and remote learning on Wednesdays for all students.
Initially, Derry Area had approved a plan for five days of in-person learning, but coronavirus-related guidelines later issued by the state forced many school districts to abruptly change course. Additionally, a mandate issued by the Pennsylvania Department of Health requires students to wear masks in school at all times with limited exceptions. Those exceptions are when students are 6 feet apart and eating or drinking or taking mask breaks, or when wearing a mask is unsafe to operate equipment or perform a specific task.
Doherty expressed faith in secondary students’ ability to stay safe and have a productive school year, even with the numerous challenges that come with an ongoing pandemic.
“Really, the emphasis is on our students’ behavior,” he said. “I was at last week’s football game and I thought just about every student observed the mask rules. They did a great job and they understand their fun, if you will, depends on being compliant.
“Students are very resilient ... I’d rather try to give it a shot and give these kids some sense of a return to a real education and see how far we can make it, and I’m pretty confident we can make it far.”
Also discussed at Thursday’s meeting:
- Several students expressed the desire to have homecoming activities, including a dance, tparade and other related events. Curry noted that the district is weighing all options but has yet to make a decision;
- Athletic director Brett Miller said a “special announcement” will be made on Westmoreland Sports Network’s online broadcast of tonight’s home varsity football game versus Southmoreland;
- Miller said the district is working on spectator plans after the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals Thursday temporarily restored Gov. Tom Wolf’s 250-person outdoor and 25-person indoor limits on fans;
- The school board held an executive session for legal and personnel matters prior to Thursday’s meeting.
(Editor’s Note: A list of additional items approved by the board will be published in Monday’s edition of the Bulletin.)
