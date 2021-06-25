Real estate taxes won’t be going up for Derry Area School District property owners this coming school year.
At Thursday’s regular meeting, the district school board approved a 2021-22 final budget with no tax increase. The spending plan keeps the district’s tax rate at 91.8 mills.
School directors last year approved a final budget with a 2-mill increase in property taxes. Before that, the board moved forward a 2-mill increase in 2019-20, a 5-mill tax increase in 2018-19 and a 2.8-mill bump in 2017-18.
Each mill is projected to generate $136,361 in 2021-22, compared to $135,258 for the current fiscal school year.
A primary reason for the decision not to raise taxes is the federal money coming into the district. Derry Area, like other school districts across the country, will receive federal Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund money, also known as ESSER II, which Congress passed in December.
Derry Area Administrative Assistant for Business Affairs Joe Koluder said previously that ESSERS II funding will be part of the next two budgets beginning in the 2021-22 school year, while the district is expected to receive additional ESSERS III money in the future. He estimated total ESSERS II funding will be about $2.1 million and ESSERS III funding will be more than $4 million.
Some of the federal money to be used over the next two years, Koluder noted, will be utilized because of an anticipated decline in local tax collections. The funding will also pay for increase cyber charter school costs and one-time cost items such as Chromebooks for kindergarten and first-grade students.
Derry Area is expected to receive $20.3 million in funding from state sources for the 2021-22 school year. Basic education and special education are the two main subsidies the district receives from the state.
The budget also shows an increase — 17.9% — in federal funding. Derry Area is projected to receive $1.7 million at the federal level for the coming school year compared to more than $1.4 million in 2020-21. Also projected is a slight bump from local sources at 0.9%.
The district’s fund balance is projected to be at about $4.6 million for the upcoming school year. The fund balance includes items such as budgetary reserve, textbooks, cyber/charter school funding, equipment, repairs, capital improvements, supplies, fees, contracted services and professional services.
The district’s final budget shows $38.5 million in expenditures, up from $38.3 million in 2020-21. According to updated budget figures approved Thursday, there are $93,825 in “net changes” compared to the tentative budget. Koluder said the modified total is the result of the district’s new student information system, moving some salaries from one account to another, and changes to reflect insurance bids and inside/outside placements related to special education.
Also Thursday, the board approved a three-year agreement between the district and PowerSchool for a new student information system, effective July 1 through June 30, 2024, at an estimated cost of $48,784.41 for one year and $27,967.94 for subsequent years. The current system, Rediker, carries a cost of $37,365 per year.
Johnathan Kim, the district’s director of technology, said previously that Derry Area began using the Rediker system on a full-time basis during the 2008-09 school year.
“As far as we can tell, Derry is the last school in Pennsylvania utilizing the (Rediker) system,” Superintendent Eric Curry said previously.
Aside from a lack of in-person support during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Kim noted that the current system doesn’t allow teachers to directly interface with special education software and that the Rediker system is a potential cyber security risk because it is housed on-site rather than being stored in the cloud.
Kim noted that the class management system handles everything from students’ grades, to reporting for state funding, student record keeping regarding medical and discipline information and more. The new system, he noted, will allow district parents to receive notifications how they choose, such as via text message.
PowerSchool is considered the top provider in K-12 software and is used in more than 50% of school districts in the state. Locally, the system is currently being used at Greater Latrobe, Ligonier Valley, Mount Pleasant Area and Jeannette, among other Westmoreland County school districts.
Kim said the district is under contract with Rediker through the end of the 2021-22 school year, so the new system wouldn’t go live until July 1, 2022.
Also discussed at Thursday’s meeting:
- Superintendent Eric Curry, responding to a parent email, said the district’s intention is to open the upcoming school year “without any type of mask mandate. The only way we would go back to that is if we are directed to by the governor, (state department of education) or the CDC.”
- School board president David Krinock urged parents, if they haven’t yet, to respond to a district survey asking what students’ educational plans are for the 2021-22 school year. District officials said about 58% of parents have responded to the survey to date. “It’s important to the district to know where you’re going to be,” he said. “We hope you’re brick and mortar (learning), but there is still an opportunity to fill those out.”
- The school board held an executive session Thursday related to personnel and student issues.
In other business, the school board approved:
- Resignation of Amber Smolleck as high school class advisor, effective at the end of the 2020-21 school year;
- To employ Karen Kerin and Robyn Schall as marching band percussion co-instructors for the 2020-21 school year at a salary of $1,000, to be equally split;
- To employ Katelyn Zapp Law as a middle school math teacher, beginning with the 2021-22 school year;
- To employ Darla Gundaker as a seven-hour, 10-month afternoon custodian at Grandview Elementary School, effective June 28. As a 10-month custodian, the board agenda noted that full-time employment will not begin until the 2021-22 school year (tentative Aug. 24), but the employee will be eligible for summer work at the contract rate as available;
- Resignation of elementary school teacher Alisa Gardner, effective Aug. 22;
- Resignation of associate principal Kara Gardner, effective June 30;
- Leave of absence for employee No. 627, beginning Aug. 6 through approximately Aug. 20, using paid sick leave and any additional days becoming unpaid;
- For Richard Baker, Denise Tarr and Barbara Androstic to attend the Pitt Specialty Supply Lunch and Learn Conference on June 25 in Tarentum, at no cost to the district;
- For Casey Long to attend the PA Educational Leadership Summit in Pocono Manor from July 31-Aug. 3 at an approximate cost of $1,453.14, to be paid by the district;
- Resignation of Brenton Piper as assistant middle school football coach, effective for the 2021-22 school year;
- To employ David Ohler as an assistant middle school football coach, effective for the 2021-22 school year at a salary set by the negotiated point system;
- Resignation of Renee Rectenwald as assistant varsity girls’ volleyball coach, effective for the 2021-22 school year;
- To employ Michael Schmitt as an assistant varsity girls’ volleyball coach, effective for the 2021-22 school year at a salary set by the negotiated point system;
- Resignation of Frank Fischer as assistant varsity football coach, effective for the 2021-22 school year;
- To employ Justin Fallat as an assistant varsity football coach, effective for the 2021-22 school year at a salary set by the negotiated point system;
- Volunteer coaches for the 2021-22 school year, including: Logan Patterson, Jeff Vasinko, Matt Vasinko and Mike Shumaker (boys volleyball); Renee Rectenwald (girls volleyball); Alan Jurica (golf); Morgan Elrick (swimming/diving), and Damian Huffman (middle school baseball);
- Homestead/farmstead resolution ($199.56 credit);
- Dr. Steven Pratt of Freedom Dental Center as school dentist for the 2021-22 school year at a rate of $7 per exam and $17.50 per hour for an assistant, as needed;
- Hearing waiver memorandum in student discipline incident No. 238, dated March 16;
- Food service wage and benefit agreement for the 2021-22 school year;
- Renew one-year agreement between the district and Bayada for emergency substitute nursing services for the 2021-22 school year;
- Service agreement between the district and Clelian Heights for the 2021-22 school year;
- Agreement between the district and Westmoreland Intermediate Unit for the 2021-22 school year for the STEAM Lending Library;
- Agreement between the district and Outside In for the 2021-22 school year;
- Five-year agreements with Johnson Controls for inspection services of the district’s fire alarm, sprinkler and ansul hood systems;
- For Jaden Geary and Logan Little (Greater Latrobe, 9th grade) and Charles Banks (River Valley, 11th grade) to enroll in the ag/hort program, effective for the 2021-22 school year;
- Variable cost certification and payment to Smith Bus Company, under Act 136, for the 2020-21 school year;
- Agreement between the district and Educational Consortium for Telecommunications Savings (ECTS) for consulting services under the Emergency Connect Fund for the 2021-22 school year.
