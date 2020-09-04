Derry Area School District parents and sports fans will now have the opportunity to watch Trojans athletic events from the comfort of their homes.
The Derry Area School Board at its regular meeting Thursday approved a one-year contract for the 2020-21 school year with BoxCast for streaming live athletic events at a cost of $6,000.
The online streaming tool will allow the district to broadcast all of its live athletic events, superintendent Eric Curry noted.
“Not just football, but our volleyball, tennis, cross-country, those type of things,” he said. “Hopefully we don’t have to worry about this, but if we have concerts and (events) as we approach the holiday season, we will be able to continue with those. And although we may not be able to have the attendance we normally have, we’ll be able to stream it.”
Cleveland-based BoxCast has experienced a surge in business since mid-March, when the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic led to shutdowns across the country.
BoxCast sells much of the technology needed for organizations — including sports teams, churches and businesses — to live stream their games or community events. The company notes that the service will work with any video equipment and clients are able to access the BoxCast dashboard from any device.
“We’re excited that even though we may not be able to be there physically in attendance, we can still root on the Trojans,” Curry said of the streaming service.
The BoxCast addition comes after Gov. Tom Wolf this week lifted his ban on fans at interscholastic sporting events in Pennsylvania. However, outdoor events are limited to 250 individuals and indoor events to 25 people, so spectators for some fall sports may not be able to watch their team in person. Athletes, coaches, referees and other event workers count against the spectator limits.
Before the state’s spectator ban was lifted, Derry Borough officials said it had received a request from the Derry Area Football Boosters to use Derry Community Park to watch Trojan games on Friday nights this season. Borough secretary/treasurer Lori Latta said only parents of players, approximately 65 people at most, would attend. Parents in attendance, she noted, plan to social distance with lawn chairs and would watch games on a large screen.
Also Thursday, Curry credited students, teachers and other district staff for a “successful” start to the school year amid the pandemic. Classes for district students got underway Monday, Aug. 31.
Derry Area secondary students (grades 6-12) began the school year with a hybrid learning plan, consisting of two days of in-person and three days of remote learning. Families of district elementary students (grades PK-5), meanwhile, chose from three options: Full remote learning through Derry Area’s iTrojan program or the Westmoreland Intermediate Unit’s eAcademy, full in-person instruction or hybrid instruction.
“We’ve had some issues and some growing pains, but we’ve certainly been able to work through them,” Curry said of the beginning of the school year. “I’m very proud of everyone — our community is so wonderful and have been nothing but supportive. I know myself and the other administrators have seen a lot of positive communication and emails from families about getting our kids back to school.
“We will continue to monitor the situation with COVID, and obviously our main goal is to get all of our kids back (to school) five days a week,” he said. “Hopefully, we’ll start to get more guidance from the state (Department of Education) and Harrisburg that’s going to allow us to get those kids back.”
School board member Steve Kozar praised everyone involved in this year’s school reopening, including administrators, support staff, custodians, maintenance workers and the technology department led by director Jonathan Kim. Curry added that district students deserve “kudos” for adhering to pandemic-related guidelines, such as mask wearing, while at the same time being enthused about a new — and unique — school year.
“Probably the most heartwarming thing is seeing the kids back in the building,” Curry said. “Even though they have a mask on, you can tell they’re happy to be back. It is really is cool, and you don’t realize how much you miss them until you go through a situation like we’ve been through .... Kudos to our students. They’re probably more resilient than adults.”
Also discussed at Thursday’s meeting:
- Kris Higgs, the district’s director of elementary education, said a few spots remain for the free Pre-K Counts program for ages 3-4. Additional information, including an enrollment form, can be found in the Grandview Elementary School section of the district website. More details can also be found by calling 724-694-2400.
- Curry said that he expects a presentation on the district’s iTrojan program to be shown at the Sept. 24 school board work session.
In other business, the school board approved:
- Employee No. 361 for a one-year child bearing and 12-week family medical leave, effective Jan. 16, 2021, or date of disability determined by physician;
- Employee No. 536 for a one-year child bearing leave and 12-week family medical leave, effective Dec. 11, or date of disability determined by physician;
- Resignation of Norma Batsa as a personal care assistant, because of retirement, effective Aug. 24;
- Employee No. 110 for a 12-week family medical leave, retroactive to July 15;
- Additions to the substitute employees list;
- Deborah Gray as program director for the Nina M. Lowey 21st Century Community Learning Center grant for the 2020-21 school year at a salary set by and paid for via grant funds;
- Jerry Newhouse as a seven-hour middle school afternoon custodian, effective Sept. 21 or date first available;
- Bonnie Rivera as a seven-hour Grandview Elementary School afternoon custodian, effective Sept. 21 or date first available;
- Krista Ahlborn as a nursing assistant for the 2020-21 school year at a rate of $17.58 per hour with benefits, as per the teachers aide agreement;
- Lisa Swisher as a high school guidance aide at a rate of $15.72, effective Sept. 4 or date first available;
- Adam Redinger as a middle school math teacher, for the 2020-21 school year, at a salary to be determined by official transcripts and school district verification per the contract with the Derry Area Education Association (DAEA);
- Taley Dunaway as an extended day-to-day substitute teacher for high school math, effective Sept. 4 or date first available;
- Penny Bittner as an extended day-to-day substitute teacher for middle school science, effective Sept. 4 or date first available;
- Jada Williams as a personal care assistant, for the 2020-21 school year;
- Jessica Holnaider as a personal care assistant, for the 2020-21 school year;
- Gail Simms as a personal care assistant, for the 2020-21 school year;
- Athletic event staff for the 2020-21 school year;
- Resignation of Timothy Chelsted as middle school head wrestling coach, effective for the 2020-21 school year;
- Brandon Mikeska as middle school head wrestling coach, for the 2020-21 school year, at a salary set by the negotiated point system;
- Troy Dolan as middle school assistant wrestling, for the 2020-21 school year, at salary set by the negotiated point system;
- David Ohler as a volunteer assistant middle school football coach, for the 2020-21 school year;
- Athletic volunteers for the purpose of livestreaming events, pending receipt of all necessary clearances and documentation, including: Anna Clark (soccer), MaryJane Amantana (soccer), Wendy Angus (volleyball), Melissa Meloy (volleyball), Christine Bolen (cross-country), Kathy Burd (tennis), Mary Kott (tennis) and Gina Ciocco (tennis);
- Waiver for opting out of Keystone Testing trigger course students’ 158 graduation requirement;
- Changes to the 2020-21 high school curriculum planning guide including college writing (add dual enrollment through Westmoreland County Community College) and natural resource/ecology (add dual enrollment through WCCC);
- Request of 2018 personal income tax records from the state Department of Revenue for verification of local wage tax by Berkheimer;
- Budgetary transfers;
- Westmoreland Intermediate Unit ESL contact agreement for the 2020-21 school year;
- Agreement with the Westmoreland Intermediate Unit for use of IDEA funds;
- Agreement with Southwood Psychiatric Hospital for the 2020-21 school year;
- Agreement with St. Francis University for the College in High School program for the 2020-21 school year;
- Agreement with St. Vincent College for the 2020-21 school year.
