Derry Area School District is working on fine-tuning the COVID-19 tracker on its website following a recent update to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)’s recommendations for isolation and quarantine periods.
The district is looking at shortening the window for its tracker from 14 days to five, in keeping with the new CDC guidance, according to Superintendent Eric Curry, who noted that several other local school districts have moved to do something similar.
“The guidance is always changing. It is frustrating,” said Assistant Superintendent Greg Ferencak, who manages the updates to the tracker.
“We’re learning on the fly and doing our best to put it out there and share that info with you. ... We’re all in (this) together, to keep your child healthy (and our staff) healthy. It is not an easy time in education, but we’re all in it together. We’re making adjustments,” he told the Derry Area school board during its meeting Thursday night.
To view the Derry Area tracker, visit www.dasd.us/apps/pages/covidtracker. The COVID-19 section of the district’s website also includes a flowchart to help parents, students and staff understand the guidelines for those who test positive for COVID-19 and those who are considered close contacts of people who have tested positive.
In late December, the CDC cut in half the isolation time for Americans who catch the coronavirus and have no symptoms or only brief illnesses from 10 days to five.
Isolation should only end if a person has been fever-free for at least 24 hours without the use of fever-reducing medications and if other symptoms are resolving, the CDC added.
The CDC similarly shortened the time that close contacts need to quarantine, from 10 days to five.
CDC officials previously have explained that the changes are in keeping with evidence that people with the coronavirus are most infectious in the two days before and three days after symptoms develop.
Curry and Ferencak also noted that the district has moved to automated messages via phone calls, email and text to notify families when a child is identified as a close contact of someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.
Curry said having staff members make 20-30 phone calls a day to families for close contact notifications was putting a strain on nurses and administrators, so moving to automated messages will help alleviate that issue.
“It’s a more efficient use of staff,” Ferencak said, noting that the ease of sending out an automated message also helps ensure that families are notified as quickly as possible.
He recommended families to get in touch with the district and update their contact information if they have not done so recently.
“It’s not perfect. Please be patient with us. We value your feedback. We can always make improvements,” Ferencak said.
In other business, the school board approved:
- Hiring Lawrence George III as the district’s new technology director, at a salary of $85,000, prorated for the 2021-22 school year, effective upon release from current employer and receipt of all necessary clearances;
- A contract with CCL Technologies for the period of Feb. 1-June 30, at a cost of $3,300 per month ($16,500 total) for Level 1 and Level 2 technology services;
- The resignation of Brian Maus, IT support specialist, for the purpose of other employment, effective Feb. 4;
- Authorizing Heather Krehlik to attend the Winter Thematic Workshop presented by St. Vincent College Prevention Projects, in Unity Township, on Feb. 1, at a cost of $150, to be paid with ARP ESSER funds;
- Twelve-week family medical leave for one employee and twelve-week family medical leave and one year child-bearing leave for another employee;
- • The addition of bus drivers and aides for the 2021-22 school year, including: Bradley Eaglehouse of Blairsville and Michaela McKendrick of Black Lick as bus drivers; Alicia Pasternak of Blairsville as a spare driver; and Norma Moore of Derry as an aide.
