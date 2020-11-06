The youngest learners in the Derry Area School District now have the chance to discover the joy of reading, one book at a time.
Latrobe Elks Lodge 907 in Derry Township is partnering with the Derry Area School District Foundation to introduce Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library to children ages 5 and under who reside in the district.
Through a $3,500 grant through the Elks Grand Lodge, the foundation has the initial funding needed to provide one book per month — free of charge to families — to every child registered in the program. Once enrolled in the program, each participating child will be mailed a different age-appropriate book every month; the book will also be personalized specifically for that child.
“That’s one of the most exciting parts of it — kids can’t wait to get the mail and get their book,” David McCleary, a foundation board member and learning support teacher at Derry Area High School, said of the initiative. “It’s a very good program, it’s educationally sound and we selected books from a blue-ribbon panel of educators and experts in the field of child development. And doesn’t cost (parents) a dime — all they have to do is register and they’re in.”
Barbie Jones, the district’s early childhood liaison, said 177 children had signed up for the Imagination Library as of Thursday. Once a child is registered, the first book should arrive fairly shortly, she noted.
“There’s about a month delay by the time they register and the time they start receiving books,” Jones said. “... My feeling is if a parent is going to take the time to fill out an application, then they’re going to be excited to open that book and read it to the child.”
According to the journal of the American Academy of Pediatrics, reading aloud to children at a young age can positively impact a child’s brain development, as 90% of development occurs in the first three years of life.
The single most significant factor influencing a child’s early educational success, per the journal, is an introduction to books and being read to at home prior to beginning school.
“Reading skills are learned just picking up a book and looking at it,” Jones said. “Like any other toy, you have to hold it in your hands to know what to do with it, and they’re going to be ahead of the eight-ball — they’re going to have book-handling skills, they’re going to know to look at pictures and they know what makes a story.”
And Jones said the Imagination Library’s system of providing one new book per month creates a thirst for reading at a young age.
“Going to the mailbox, whether it’s a book or a letter, that’s a big deal for a child,” she said. “And once they turn to their later 2s, then 3 and 4 (years old), they’re going to be very excited to get a new book each month.
“I think the neat thing, if there are siblings in a family, they’re not going to receive the same book each month,” she added. “Books are sent out based on the child’s age, and the same books change from year to year. You’re getting a variety of titles for each age.”
Added McCleary: “Right now, people are worried about being out and libraries are restricting hours, so this way books come right to the kids. All they have to do is go to the mailbox.”
Jones said the Elks Lodge’s generous donation provided the “seed money to get the program off the ground” and the program received an additional boost from the Derry Area School District Foundation, which pitched in $1,000 in funding. She noted that the district is pursing additional grants to assist the program.
Those involved with the program, however, are hopeful that a large number of participants will be funded through community-based sponsorships. McCleary noted that it costs $25 for an individual to sponsor a child for a full year of membership in the Imagination Library, or just $2.10 per month for high-quality book to be mailed to a child’s home.
Anyone wishing to sponsor a child can send their donation to: Derry Area School District Foundation, Attn. Brenda Bitz, 982 North Chestnut Street Ext. Derry, PA 15626, and memo your check “Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library” or “DPIL”. Those interested are also asked to include an email address to receive monthly updates on books that children receive and other facts about Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, early literacy and events for Derry Area’s Pre K population. For questions concerning donations, contact David McCleary at dmccleary@dasd.us or call 724-694-2780, ext. 3312.
Anyone interested in obtaining a registration form can do so at the Latrobe Elks Pro Shop, Grandview Elementary School or in the front lobby of the Derry Area Administration Building. Registration forms can also be found at the Imagination Library website at https://imaginationlibrary.com.
Books mailed to participants are picked by a committee affiliated with the Imagination Library. Depending on the age a child is initially enrolled, they can receive up to 60 books as part of the program, including “Look Out Kindergarten, Here I Come!” — the last book a child is mailed when they turn 5 years old.
According to the Imagination Library website, more than 1.7 million children are registered in the program in the United States, Canada, Australia, Ireland and the United Kingdom. Since Parton, the famed country singer and actress, began the program in 1995, more than 147 million books have been mailed to children across the globe.
Locally, Ligonier Valley School District has been part of the Imagination Library program for four years and McCleary said Mount Pleasant Area School District is getting its program off the ground.
While Derry Area had longed to be part of the program for several years, Latrobe Elks Exalted Ruler Ray Zsolcsak’s desire for the Elks to assist a school-based program helped move things forward.
“It’s just kind of one of those things that seemed meant to be,” McCleary said. “I really believe this will be a project that the community will get behind. We’re going to ask people to sponsor a kid and every time I bring it up to someone they say, ‘Yeah, I would sponsor a kid for $25.’ That’s a wonderful way to spend $25.”
Removing the many factors that come with a school year in the midst of a pandemic, Jones said kindergarten enrollment at Derry Area typically ranges between 120 and 150 students per year. The eventual hope is for every child under age 5 in the district be part of the Imagination Library program, Jones said.
The early returns on the program look promising and school official believe the benefits of the Imagination Library can last a lifetime.
“To have a child have a book in their hand every month for five years, it’s really a wonderful program for us to get involved with,” said Sarah Mikeska, Derry Area School District Foundation president and a Grandview Elementary School teacher. “We definitely see the benefits of that coming into kindergarten. We know students who are read to, they are much better prepared not only for kindergarten but their future in education ... getting a book in their hands is pretty powerful.”
