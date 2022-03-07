The Derry Area School District is aiming for a partnership with the U.S. Navy that would see district facilities used for the physical screening test (PST) for the Warrior Challenge Program, which identifies and develops sailors for some of the most challenging and demanding career opportunities available in the Navy.
Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Malique Graham, a Navy Special Operations (NSO) and Navy Special Warfare (NSW) scout assigned to the Pittsburgh Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG), outlined the proposal for the Derry Area school board at its regular meeting Thursday night, explaining that his assigned area includes everything from Meadville, Pennsylvania, to Morgantown, West Virginia.
"If I was able to use your facilities, I would bring in people from that entire area," he said, noting that the PST for the Warrior Challenge Program includes tests for swimming, push-ups, pull-ups, sit-ups and running. "We'd use the pool, sometimes the weight room, and obviously the track outside."
The Warrior Challenge Program is used to screen potential candidates who are interested in becoming aviation rescue swimmers, divers, explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) specialists, special warfare combatants (craft crewmen) and Navy Seals. The grueling requirements of the PST change depending on which position candidates are interested in.
Applicants who successfully complete the PST would then go on to boot camp in Chicago, and then move on from there to other military sites based on what type of training they will be doing, Graham said.
"It's an exciting partnership. It sounds amazing," school board vice president Nathan Doherty said.
Graham said the partnership would offer some good publicity for the district.
"I just think it would be a great community relations opportunity for all of us," he said.
Petty Officer JP Grantham, a 2004 Derry Area High School graduate who also spoke to the board at Thursday's meeting, said the partnership would "support not only your student body but the student body of the whole area." He said that currently high school seniors who are interested in taking the PST in the local region must travel to sites in Cranberry Township or Hollidaysburg.
He said that Derry Area has had multiple students interested in taking the PST and/or joining the Navy, including one this year -- and furthermore, if Derry Area serves as a site for the PST, the district's athletic teams would have the opportunity to join in some training workouts on site, if they so choose, meaning the arrangement would be beneficial to Derry's own students.
"If the swim team, or the wrestling team, or the football team want to be part of the workouts, (we) can help with that," he said.
Superintendent Eric Curry told Derry Area High School Principal Casey Long that the district will use its "typical facilities use request form" to approve the Navy's use of district facilities for the PST.
"We'll get the paperwork filled out for you, and you will be good to go," Curry said.
He added that as the father of two children who are members of the Air Force who will have no college debt upon graduation because of their military service and GI Bill benefits, he "can't emphasize enough ... that there are options out there that benefit our students to help pay for school in the future, and also to become the well-rounded human beings we expect them to be as graduates of the Derry Area School District."
"I say that because of the opportunities these young people have as a benefit to their military service," Curry said.
Meanwhile, the board also congratulated chemistry teacher Brian Clawson, who recently was selected for a National Educator of Distinction Award from the National Society of High School Scholars.
He was presented with the award at the meeting by Autumn Zerfoss, vice president of the Science National Honor Society at Derry Area, who also was the one to nominate him for it.
"Beyond just being an amazing teacher, Mr. Clawson is able to just be an amazing person. I have never seen him turn a student away, and he is always there to lend a helping hand with anything, whether it is chemistry-related or not," Zerfoss said.
"This award shows he is able to kind of do it all."
In other business, teacher Jen Welty and the Derry Area Middle School Future City Competition team presented their concept for a waste-free city of the future to the board.
The team competed in the regional Future City Competition on Jan. 29, and won third place overall, in addition to receiving special awards for Best Essay and Best Model, and the Rusty Bolt Award.
Future City is a fun competition in which middle school students design a city of the future to help them learn about how cities work, while strengthening STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) core subjects.
Students Nick Stephenson, Max Doherty, Nate Cox, Brennan Borbonus, Liam McMahen, Aspen Blystone, John Kerin, Emily Laughlin, Molly McNeal, Kate Thomas, Matthew Harskowitch and Atticus Mozley were on hand to present the project to the board. Three additional team members who were not present Thursday include Ben Fetter, Nate Stoner and Reed Razza.
The board approved the following items at the meeting:
- A three-year contract with Smith Bus Co. to provide student transportation, effective July 1, 2022, through June 30, 2025, pending review and approval of the contract by the district solicitor;
- Renewing a three-year contract with Harris Educational Solutions for EdInsight instructional management software, effective July 1, 2022, through June 30, 2025, at a total cost of $49,622.42;
- A $9,970 contract with Industrial Appraisal Co. to perform an on-site inspection and appraisal of buildings, site improvements, and fixed and movable equipment;
- A two-year contract with Vision Benefits of America for employee vision benefits, effective July 1, 2022, through June 30, 2024;
- Dr. Tracy McNelly as the 2021-2022 external evaluator for the Nita M. Lowey 21st Century Community Learning Centers grant at a cost of $15,000, to be paid with grant funds;
- Awarding the E-Rate Category 2 bid for funding year 2022 for the purchase and installation of all-new Grandview Elementary School access points and cabling to CCL Technologies in the amount of $92,229, under the requirements of the federal E-Rate discount program, contingent upon receipt of E-Rate funding. The net cost to the district after applying the 80% E-Rate discount is approximately $18,445.80;
- The Westmoreland Intermediate Unit (WIU) IDEA agreements for the 2021-2022 school year, and the WIU general operating budget for the 2022-2023 school year in the amount of $6,806,355, an increase of $34,855, with the allocation for Derry Area set at $7,146.71 (an increase of $10.59 from the 2021-2022 school year);
- Twelve-week family medical leave for employee 323, with an anticipated start date of April 13, and for employee 185, effective March 4. The board also approved retirement resignations from high school math teacher Robert Slezak and cafeteria server Janet Cole, both effective at the end of the 2021-2022 school year.
- The attendance of Mike Arone and Rebeka Anderson at the Get Connected Conference, presented by St. Vincent College and held in Latrobe on March 30, at a cost of $194.74, paid with district funds. Also, the attendance of Lisa Dubich at the Pennsylvania Association of Federal Program Coordinators Conference, to be presented by the organization and held at Seven Springs Mountain Resort on April 3-6, at a cost of $1,216, paid with Title I funds;
- The treasurer's report, as well as payment of regular bills in the amount of $1,384,435.71, payroll bills in the amount of $271,585.95, and cafeteria bills in the amount of $117,600.43;
- The 2020-2021 audit report from Zelonkofske Axelrod LLC, which found no issues;
- The budget transfers for the 2021-2022 school year, as well as accepting and allocating local, state and federal funding;
- Field trips and after-school activities, pending global health conditions at the time of each event;
- The minutes for the board's Feb. 3 regular meeting and Feb. 24 special meeting.
