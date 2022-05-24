For the first time, Derry Area High School held its recognition awards ceremony for seniors during the school day instead of in the evening, and it was a big success.
The ceremony held Monday morning honored seniors from the Class of 2022 who have received awards and scholarships.
Barbie Cramer, secretary in the counseling service department, was one of the organizers and marveled at the ceremony’s success. Usually, she noted, she has a stack of certificates for students unable to attend the ceremony. On Monday, she had just two.
Cramer said it was a challenge to build the ceremony, which included not only faculty members, administrators and coaches, but also outside representatives of various scholarships, who would be there to present award recipients.
At the event, over 50 awards and scholarships were presented to over 140 students.
Autumn Zerfoss, the class’ valedictorian, gathered a number of awards at the ceremony, as did salutatorian William Hugus. Zerfoss received the Academic Excellence Award for The Challenge Program; the Richard L. Sweeney Scholarship; the Bausch and Lomb Award; the William C. Weber Award; the John Phillip Sousa Award; the Theatre Arts Westmoreland Cultural Trust Awards of Artistic Merit; Gold Presidential Education Award; Scholarship Key Recipient (Top 10% of class scholastically); Mu Alpha Theta; Science National Honor Society recipient, and a Student Council Leadership recipient.
Hugus received the Silver Presidential Education Award, along with the American Mathematics Competition Award; a Scholarship Key Recipient (Top 10% of class scholastically), and Mu Alpha Theta.
Other scholarship and award recipients included:
- David Toman Memorial Scholarships — Makenzie Eades, Jonathan Hugus and Sydney Williams;
- St. Vincent College Awards Faculty Scholarships — Alexis Farzati and Hanna Ruffner — and Dean Scholarships — Tanner Adomatis, Kelly Burd, and Marissa Weimer;
- The Challenge Program — Shelby Glock (Academic Improvement), Tanner Adomatis (Attendance), Charlene Manuel (Community Service) and Andrew Downs (STEM);
- Joseph Michael Bundy Memorial Scholarship — Blake Cecchini;
- Latrobe Business and Professional Women’s Club Awards — Charlene Manuel (Community Service) and Keegan Hutchinson (Communications and Technology);
- Cathy (Cobes) Dennis Scholarship — Kimber Miller;
- Greg Dorn Memorial Scholarship — Megan Barker;
- Fraternal Order of Eagles, Derry Aerie 1612 Scholarship — Kimber Miller (Academic Excellence Scholarship) and Charlene Manuel (Technical Excellence Scholarship);
- Blairsville Masonic Preston Martin Scholarship — Kelly Burd, Kimber Miller and Taylor Myers;
- Triangle Tech Maintenance Electricity Scholarship — Brody Binder;
- Amanda Piantine Memorial Scholarship — Charlene Manuel;
- New Alexandria Lions Club Scholarship — Chance White;
- Greater Latrobe-Laurel Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce Academic Scholarship — Megan Baker;
- Derry Area Midget Football Joseph Campbell Scholarship — Keegan Hutchinson;
- Derry Area High School Class of 1968 Scholarship — Kimber Miller;
- Keytex Energy Scholarship — Blake Cecchini;
- Roy F. Bergman Memorial Scholarship;
- Rotary Club of Latrobe — Taylor Myers (Academic/Service Scholarship) and Megan Baker (Scholar Athletic Scholarship);
- Ryan Kemp Memorial Scholarship — Christian Hirak;
- Mountain View Rotary Scholarship — Mackenzie Eades;
- The President’s Volunteer Service Award — Mara Lewis and Taylor Myers;
- Rebecca Anderson Memorial Award — Kylie Iscrupe;
- Newcomer Education Incorporated Scholarship — Charlene Manuel;
- Suzanne S. McCreary Memorial Scholarship — Keely Siko;
- Derry Area Education Association Dollars for Scholars Scholarship — Adrianna Beich;
- Outstanding Science Achievement Award — Marissa Weimer;
- American Mathematics Competition Award — Katelynn Dunlap;
- Arion Award for Music and Carson Scholars Award — Elizabeth Kott;
- Westmoreland Cultural Trust Awards of Artistic Merit — Dominic Beeman (Instrumental Music), Mackenzie Eades (Visual Arts) and Andrew Downs (Vocal Music);
- Scholarship Key Recipients — Megan Baker, Hailey Byers, Blake Cecchini, Abigail Doperak, Mackenzie Eades, Abigail Hart, Johnathan Hugus, Emily Main, Kimber Miller, Tiana Moracco, Taylor Myers and Jessica Uschak;
- 2022 Athletic Awards — Brayden Mickinac, Jonathan Hugus, Jake Watson, Tiana Moracco, Sydney Williams and Sophia Dougherty;
- Student Council Leadership Recipients — Zachary Burkholder, Hailey Buyers, Kimber Miller, Taylor Myers and Jessica Uschak.
In addition, students were honored at the ceremony from the Agricultural Food and Natural Resources Completers, Mu Alpha Theta, National Business Honor Society, National Technical Honor Society — EWCTC, Science National Honor Society, World Language Honor Society French Awards, and World Language Honor Society Spanish Awards.
Teacher Mark Curcio served as the event’s emcee and added a little comedy to the ceremony, which was held in the middle school auditorium. In addition, Mike Arone, Stephanie Freeman, Principal Casey Long, Athletic Director Brett Miller and Robert Neidbalson pitched in as presenters.
