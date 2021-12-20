Perhaps the late Peggy Lipinski of Latrobe, a member of the Derry Area Historical Society since its earliest days, said it best:
“People don’t realize, their present is influenced by the past.”
Those were the words she used to explain the value of the historical society and its mission, while being interviewed by the Bulletin on a day in late October, just over a month before her passing on Dec. 10, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital, at the age of 83.
The Derry Area Historical Society, founded in 1995, was the brainchild of a small but dedicated group of individuals passionate about local history. Lipinski — and other members like her — devoted themselves to preserving that legacy through countless hours of volunteer work and fundraising.
Sadly, that core group of people who kept the history of the Derry Area alive has dwindled as the founding members have passed on — so now the historical society has turned its attention to attracting new, younger members and volunteers to revitalize the organization.
“I’d like to see our society grow,” said Missy Snyder, who recently was elected as president of the group.
She said there has been growing interest lately from new and younger people, and the society is hoping to capitalize on it.
“We need to get some more people involved with coming to meetings and really wanting to help out. The more people we have, the more we can do,” she said.
One of the biggest ways people can get involved is to become members of the society’s innkeepers program. Considered the “lifeblood” of the organization, innkeepers are individuals who donate $175 to cover one month of expenses at the society’s headquarters, the Fulton House, a stone and log inn located at 357 W. Pittsburgh St., New Derry, that dates back to 1817.
A donation of $175 “pays the bills” for utilities and other necessary expenses at the Fulton House for one month, according to Bob Reintgen, one of the original innkeepers who also was a board member at the society until recently. He led the restoration of the inn, as well as the accompanying blacksmith shop and barn located at the Fulton House site.
The innkeeper donations free up the funds collected through member dues and other monetary gifts to be used strictly to provide the society’s research services and to offer educational outreach programs and special events for the community.
“I don’t think we could exist without the innkeepers,” Reintgen said. “The Fulton House is an actual inn from 1817, which is why we use the program name innkeepers. These are the patrons who are keeping it going.”
There were 15 participants in the innkeepers program in its first year in 2006, including four couples who continued to take part year after year, according to Reintgen: Lipinski and her husband, Bill, who passed away in 2018; Jim and Gretchen Prah; Bob Reintgen and his wife, Diane; and Rich Santella and his late wife, Shari, who passed away in 2019.
This year, the historical society saw participation from more than 20 innkeepers, Reintgen said, including at least one younger couple in their 20s, but it’s always looking for more to ensure that it can continue to operate in the future.
He noted that the Derry Area community has always been extremely generous in its support of the historical society.
“We’re very appreciative of the people who have helped over the years. There are people that are very generous and very willing to be patrons,” he said. “There’s not much convincing. We usually just make a phone call.”
It’s not just the innkeepers who help the society carry out its mission, however. Volunteers, too, have always played a major role — and the group is in desperate need of more people who are willing to lend a hand.
“Our goal is to get more people and younger folks involved,” said Bill Snyder, the immediate past president of the society. “If we don’t, who else will preserve our heritage?”
Bill Snyder said the historical society offers a wide variety of volunteer opportunities, with something to match nearly any interest.
“There’s tons of areas in which anybody could get involved, from bookkeeping, to library skills, to hands-on maintenance duties, to research, to genealogical work, archival records-keeping, historic displays, planning social events, writing our newsletter, grant writing,” he said. “There are some fine people doing that now, but there’s always a need for more.”
An eighth-grade civics teacher at Greater Latrobe Junior High School, Bill Snyder said the opportunities may be particularly attractive to younger people who are still figuring out what path they want to follow through life.
“It’s a valuable way for younger people to gain real, hands-on experience in a career they may be interested in,” he said.
One of the projects that society donors and volunteers are currently involved in is the “Adopt a Revolutionary Hero Project” at Old Salem Community Church, located three miles north of New Derry on Route 982. Since 2017, the group has been raising funds and placing markers to ensure that the burial sites of 30 Revolutionary War veterans are not lost to the ravages of time. The existing, original markers for the graves have faded and most of them are no longer readable, so the society wants to place new markers beside each of the old ones to ensure that these veterans are not forgotten.
The project is about halfway to its goal of raising $25,000 and placing new granite markers on each of the 30 graves, Bill Snyder said. He added that the society has enlisted the aid of the anthropology department at the University of Pittsburgh to assist at the site, and university volunteers, using ground-penetrating radar, found evidence of a pre-1840s structure on the grounds, in addition to some unmarked graves.
Bill Snyder said the society became involved because it’s a unique historical site that is in danger of being lost if it isn’t preserved.
“In my opinion, it’s extremely rare to have 30 Revolutionary War veterans in a smaller cemetery this far west of all the major battle sites,” he said.
In addition to special ventures like the “Adopt a Revolutionary Hero Project,” the society also hosts a variety of events for the community, which this year included a Lammas Day Festival, an Innkeepers Dinner to show appreciation for participants of the innkeepers program, a Christmas Community Sing-Along and an Old-Fashioned Fulton House Christmas Gathering, which featured Christmas carols performed by Caroling the Dickens, a new group formed this year by members of the New Alexandria Community Choir.
The society’s special projects and events wouldn’t be possible without the generous gifts provided by donors and tireless efforts of volunteers, Reintgen said — which is why it’s so important to reach out to the community in search of people who want to help, especially with the loss of passionate members like Peggy Lipinski.
“She was one of our original members, and she was part of the foundation of our society. The people like her, so many of them have passed away in recent years. It’s the job of our society to go and reach out to a new generation, for people to carry on this mission that Peggy and the others supported,” he said. “We miss them all.”
Bill Snyder shared those same sentiments.
“One of the reason we’re trying to reach out to get younger people is that once we lose them, that’s an irreplaceable lifetime of historical knowledge about our area lost,” he said.
“Peggy was a very caring individual, kind, and knowledgeable about the local area. All of us, we have so much that we’ve been blessed with from those who came before us. It’s not only our duty but our obligation to preserve the past so the future can learn from it, as well.”
Anyone who wants to assist the Derry Area Historical Society with its mission should call 724-694-8808, email derryareahistoricalsociety@gmail.com or visit the website at www.derryhistory.org for more information.
