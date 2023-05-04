The past year has been a busy year of transition for the Derry Area Historical Society. At the end of 2021, the genealogical and historical archives were moved back to the Fulton House from the New Alexandria Public Library. Since then, volunteers have spent hundreds of hours making room for the numerous shelves of books and filing cabinets full of documents. Time has been spent unpacking, sorting and organizing physical artifacts and various ephemera.

With several new and eager volunteers, the organizing project soon expanded to other rooms of the Fulton House. The attic has been cleaned out and is on its way to being made into another bedroom for visitors to tour in the near future. The second floor is also an ongoing work but is now visitor-ready and features displays of old Derry mining items, railroad items, Westinghouse items, and more. The first floor also has several new artifact displays and a revamped gift shop with books, toys and souvenirs.

