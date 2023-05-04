The past year has been a busy year of transition for the Derry Area Historical Society. At the end of 2021, the genealogical and historical archives were moved back to the Fulton House from the New Alexandria Public Library. Since then, volunteers have spent hundreds of hours making room for the numerous shelves of books and filing cabinets full of documents. Time has been spent unpacking, sorting and organizing physical artifacts and various ephemera.
With several new and eager volunteers, the organizing project soon expanded to other rooms of the Fulton House. The attic has been cleaned out and is on its way to being made into another bedroom for visitors to tour in the near future. The second floor is also an ongoing work but is now visitor-ready and features displays of old Derry mining items, railroad items, Westinghouse items, and more. The first floor also has several new artifact displays and a revamped gift shop with books, toys and souvenirs.
Additionally, the Fulton House is now the home of a prize-winning model of Fort Wallace. In March, Fort Ligonier held a model fort-building competition for students aged 10-17. Three winners were selected with cash prizes, and DAHS’ own board member, Lidia Gamble, came in first place. This model is on display on the second floor of the Fulton House.
The historical society has been trying out new ways of fundraising, including seeking local businesses to sponsor their biannual newsletter, in exchange for being a featured advertiser. They have also taken to Facebook for several fundraisers, such as selling copies of their book, “Diary of the Civil War,” and chances to win a Derry Community Pool pass. Thanks to a few social media savvy volunteers, the historical society’s social media presence has grown tremendously.
In keeping with the spirit of trying new things, this year’s annual opening day Saturday, May 6, will kick off with a yard sale and silent auction on the grounds of the Fulton House. Starting at 8 a.m., visitors can shop for unique treasures, both antique and modern. At noon, the traditional opening day activities will commence with tours of the Fulton House, barn, and blacksmith shop. There will be food and drinks for sale, starting around noon. There will also be a 50/50, basket raffle, and the gift shop will be open. All activities will wrap up around 4 p.m.
To shop the yard sale, look for your family’s name in the archives, or take a tour of the Fulton House and see what’s new. be sure to visit the opening day festivities any time between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. May 6. Fulton House is located at 357 Pittsburgh St., New Derry.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.