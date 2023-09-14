On Saturday, Sept. 9, over 100 people visited the grounds of the Derry Area Historical Society’s Fulton House in New Derry. The event was one of the largest gatherings in the group’s history. The “Innkeeper’s Bites & Brews” was a sold-out event in honor of the society’s regular donors, nicknamed “innkeepers.”

Food and drinks were donated by local restaurants including Ianni’s Pizzeria, Rosemary’s Country Kitchen, Derry Subway, Jaffre’s Stone Bar & Kitchen, Four Seasons Brewing Company, Marino’s, The Olde Spitfire Grille, Own Brook Winery, Roundhouse Pizza, Dino’s Sports Lounge in Unity Township, Aroma Italiano, Blairsville Sheetz on Market Street and Turner’s Dairy.

