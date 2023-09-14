On Saturday, Sept. 9, over 100 people visited the grounds of the Derry Area Historical Society’s Fulton House in New Derry. The event was one of the largest gatherings in the group’s history. The “Innkeeper’s Bites & Brews” was a sold-out event in honor of the society’s regular donors, nicknamed “innkeepers.”
Food and drinks were donated by local restaurants including Ianni’s Pizzeria, Rosemary’s Country Kitchen, Derry Subway, Jaffre’s Stone Bar & Kitchen, Four Seasons Brewing Company, Marino’s, The Olde Spitfire Grille, Own Brook Winery, Roundhouse Pizza, Dino’s Sports Lounge in Unity Township, Aroma Italiano, Blairsville Sheetz on Market Street and Turner’s Dairy.
Many other local businesses and individuals donated basket raffle items. Several community members even lent use of their property to be used as extra parking for the day, with parking assistance provided by members of Derry Volunteer Fire Company. West Central Equipment lent a Gator UTV to transport guests to and from parking lots.
Guests filled their plates with the large variety of food and enjoyed live music on the lawn. Musical acts included the band Bits & Pieces, made up of Judy Johnston, Karen Lihan and Tim Trybus; a duet act with Dave Kindl and Laurel Thomas, and solo acts by Andrea Schnider and Missy Snyder.
William Snyder II gave a presentation inside the Fulton House on the local frontier forts, while John Kerin gave tours in historic attire. The event offered something for everyone. Friends and neighbors chatted and spent time together, making for a fun afternoon for all.
