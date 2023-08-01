It might be a couple of years away, but the Derry Area Historical Society wants community members to start thinking about a big anniversary – the 250th anniversary of Derry Township’s establishment.
The Derry Area Historical Society will host the first meeting for the anniversary celebration 6:30 p.m. Aug. 17 at the AV Germano Hall.
Denise Wood, a board member of the historical society, said the organization wanted to host the meeting this early to jump start conversations about what the community wants to see. Events like this are also a lot of work and the historical society wants to bring many local organizations into the fold.
The hope is having a diverse range of Derry groups contribute to a wide range of events as part of a yearlong celebration.
“One thing we hear is there is nothing to do (in Derry),” Wood said. “We want everyone to put aside their differences and recreate the memories of past festivals.”
While specifics have not been set, the historical society would like to host a variety of events, meetings and lectures.
The 250th anniversary isn’t just for township residents either, Wood said. Derry Township was first established in April 1775 by the Court of Quarter Sessions in Hannastown. The area originally stretched as far as Loyalhanna to the Conemaugh River. It also included the area which is now Derry Borough.
As settlers moved into the area, the area of New Derry was the first to be laid out in 1815. Derry Station followed in 1852. Derry Borough would be incorporated 30 years later in 1882.
The weekend prior to the anniversary meeting, the Derry Area Historical Society will host its 17th Annual Lammas Day Festival at the Fulton House in New Derry.
Originally a celebration to mark the beginning of the harvest season, the historical society revived the event as a corn festival.
The festival will run from 1-4 p.m. and start with a blessing of the fields. Visitors will be able to indulge in food, make cornhusk dolls and see a blacksmith in action.
Joe Wells can be reached at jwells@latrobebulletinnews.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 30.
