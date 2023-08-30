The Derry Area Historical Society will serve up food and drinks from local businesses, turning its yearly dinner into a true community event.
The Innkeeper’s Bites and Brews event will be held Sept. 9 from 1 to 4 p.m. The event is held to honor the society’s Innkeepers, donors who help maintain the Fulton House Museum.
This year’s event will host several area businesses that will serve up a sample of their menu. Fulton House resident chef Willy Snyder will also be serving hors d’oeuvres. Beer and wine will also be available.
While enjoying tastes from around the area, guests will be able to explore the grounds of the 1817 historical site and hear from lecturers about the history of the area. Live music will also be performed throughout the afternoon.
The event is open to the public. Tickets may be purchased either online by visiting its Facebook page – Derry Area Historical Society Official – or by phone at 724-717-3187. Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for children 10 and under.
The Derry Area Historical Society hosts a yearly event to honor its Innkeepers, donors whose contributions are able to cover the utilities and maintenance of its Fulton House Museum.
The historical society receives no state or federal funding and relies solely on donations and membership dues. The program, which started in the early 2000s, has 13 donors this year.
Donors like John and Patricia McCabe and James and Gretchen Prah said they support the Derry Area Historical Society because of the work they do to preserve the area’s past for people today.
“There’s so many good volunteers who help keep history alive,” said John McCabe.
McCabe has been an Innkeeper for about 15 years, he said. For him, history is very important, and the “nominal fee” he donates goes to a good cause.
James Prah said he and his wife like what the historical society does and that their contribution helps “keep them moving.”
Prah couldn’t recall how long they had been Innkeepers but said he appreciated that the historical society has been able to preserve the Fulton House since it was acquired in 1997.
The Fulton House was built in 1817 by Robert Fulton. In 1821, the house operated as an inn for about 20 years. It became a private residence in 1855.
