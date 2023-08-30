Derry Area Historical Society’s rehabilitated 1817 log home and inn in New Derry

The Fulton House, built in 1817, was rehabilitated by the Derry Area Historical Society in 1997. Members of the historical society are currently searching for additional volunteers to, among other things, help take care of this historic treasure.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

The Derry Area Historical Society will serve up food and drinks from local businesses, turning its yearly dinner into a true community event.

The Innkeeper’s Bites and Brews event will be held Sept. 9 from 1 to 4 p.m. The event is held to honor the society’s Innkeepers, donors who help maintain the Fulton House Museum.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.