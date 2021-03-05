The Derry Area School Board at Thursday’s regular meeting approved to employ Scott Chappell as the district’s business administrator, effective the start of the new fiscal school year July 1.
Chappell’s approved contract is for five years, ending June 30, 2026, at a starting salary of $110,000, with benefits and annual salary increases thereafter done in accordance with the Act 93 administrative compensation agreement.
As part of the contract, the board also agreed to allow Chappell “at his option, to redeem a maximum of five unused vacation days per year at the lesser of per diem rate of $500 per day, with said payments being retirement exempt” as defined by the Pennsylvania Public School Employees Retirement System (PSERS).
Chappell currently serves as the district’s fiscal manager/board secretary and open records officer. He previously worked as business manager and board secretary at the Eastern Westmoreland Career and Technology Center (EWCTC).
In a separate motion, the board also approved to replace the fiscal manager position with a fiscal assistant and to authorize the administration to advertise the position with a tentative start date of May 3.
Thursday’s moves come after last month’s resignation of longtime administrative assistant for business affairs Joe Koluder, because of retirement, effective June 30.
Koluder, who has been at Derry Area for more than 20 years, has helped formulate the district’s annual budget, has assisted in finding savings through jointly purchasing supplies and materials through the Westmoreland Intermediate Unit and has served as a health care consortium to help county school districts reduce health plan costs.
Also Thursday, superintendent Eric Curry responded to a letter from a district resident who did not feel school board president David Krinock’s apology last week for a past comment made to school director Sean Kemmerer was sufficient.
At the board’s Feb. 4 meeting, Krinock made a derogatory comment directed at Kemmerer following his questions about the legality of trying to stop people from recording or posting public school board meetings.
The comment drew widespread attention on social media, while Krinock noted that the school district received several emails regarding what was said.
Krinock, a longtime board member, claimed the comment was said out of frustration. He didn’t offer a reply to the letter.
The resident’s letter also claimed Kemmerer provided free meals to district students, which prompted a clarification from Curry.
“Every year we evaluate our lunch program and our eligibility for our students to receive free lunches,” he said. “The work to provide the free lunches was done by (district director of food services) Gwen (Kozar) and her staff. I always commend anyone whose efforts are to help the needy and I’d like to add there are over 300 employees of this school district who provide free meals at Thanksgiving and Christmas ... it’s a total community effort and we’re all blessed to be able to help those in need.”
Last month, the board approved for district solicitor Ned Nakles to begin an investigation into the conduct of Kemmerer.
According to a motion approved by the board, the investigation is being done “in order to collect information bearing on the issue of whether, while acting as a board member, or while representing himself as acting on behalf of the board, the member has violated confidentiality, has acted in ways which violate board policy No. 011. Principles and Leadership, or has otherwise violated his responsibilities as a board member. It is requested by the board that the member fully cooperate with the solicitor. It is further requested that the member maintain all social media posts, emails and texts as part of the investigation.”
The school board has expressed issues with Kemmerer’s conduct in the past. Last May, the board voted to formally “disapprove” of Kemmerer as a school director after he was accused of failing to adhere to a number of board principles, including not protecting board confidentiality and not honoring the sanctity of executive session. Kemmerer was also accused of posting confidential information on social media. “The work of the solicitor is ongoing,” Curry said of the investigation. “I’m sure at the appropriate time his findings will be made public.”
Curry also addressed Gov. Tom Wolf’s recent comments suggesting that decreasing funding and increasing accountability for underperforming charter schools is a better use of taxpayer dollars than the current system.
“If we don’t fix the problems in our charter schools now, we are setting our children up for failure and that’s unacceptable,” Wolf said during a recent news conference. “We are also charging our taxpayers too much and that’s unacceptable. Both of these are unacceptable.”
Curry said rising cyber charter school costs have major affect on school district budgets throughout the state, including Derry Area.
“The increase in costs for charter school to the local districts is significant and has had a huge impact on our budget. In fact, some of our millage rate increases we’ve had to incorporate over the past few years have been to address those increases from cyber charter, amongst other things,” he said. “It’s important for us to be mindful of this, and (for you) to speak to your legislators and support charter school reform.”
The board also held an executive session prior to Thursday’s meeting related to personnel. Krinock added that the board held another executive session, also related to personnel, on March 2.
In other business, the board approved:
- Resignation of Mark Curcio as high school yearbook advisor, effective at the conclusion of the 2020-21 school year;
- Resignation of Krista Ahlborn as nursing assistant/LPN, effective March 1;
- Resignation of Linda Nace as a cafeteria server at Grandview Elementary School, effective Feb. 5;
- A 12-week family medical leave for employee No. 112, effective Feb. 9;
- To extend uncompensated leave for employee No. 317 from March 7 through April 7;
- To employ production crew and orchestra members for “Godspell” to be paid from the district’s musical proceeds activity account;
- Volunteer production crew members for “Godspell”;
- Karen Sarp as an extended day-to-day substitute at the middle school at rates previously approved for the 2020-21 school year;
- To employ Bastien Anderson as a full-time, seven-hour, 10, month afternoon high school custodian;
- Request of Scott Chappell to attend the 2021 Virtual PASBO Annual Conference on March 17, 19, 23 and 25 at a cost of $200, to be paid for by the district;
- Request of Kara Gardner to attend the required Pennsylvania Association of Federal Programs Coordinators Virtual Conference May 4-5 at a cost of $150, to be paid for by Title I funds;
- Request of Kristine Higgs and Stacey Krull to attend the Pre-K Counts mandatory spring grantee meeting, to be held virtually March 24, at an approximate cost of $90 to be paid for with grant funds;
- Resignation of Ronald Polinsky as a first varsity football coach, effective for the 2021-22 school year;
- Resignation of Ronald Nicely as an assistant varsity football coach, effective for the 2021-22 school year;
- Resignation of Elizabeth Brownlee as head boys middle school soccer coach, effective for the 2021-22 school year;
- William Haase as first assistant varsity football coach, effective for the 2021-22 school year, at a salary set by the negotiated point system;
- Frank Fisher as an assistant varsity football coach, effective for the 2021-22 school year, at a salary set by the negotiated point system;
- Justin Hayes as an assistant varsity football coach, effective for the 2021-22 school year, at a salary set by the negotiated point system;
- Justin Hill as an assistant middle school football coach, effective for the 2021-22 school year, at a salary set by the negotiated point system;
- Change the status of Thomas Kelly from co-assistant varsity baseball coach to assistant varsity baseball coach, effective for the 2021-22 school year, at a salary set by the negotiated point system;
- Change the status of Brian Thomas from co-assistant varsity baseball coach to assistant varsity baseball coach, effective for the 2021-22 school year, at a salary set by the negotiated point system;
- Budgetary transfers for the 2020-21 school year;
- A one-year service agreement with the Derry Borough Police Department for the period of Jan. 1, to Dec. 31, 2021. The $14,000 contract represents a $500 increase from the previous year;
- Westmoreland County Student Assistance program agreement for 2021-22;
- Meadows Psychiatric Center letter of agreement;
- Ashley Ament as an addition to the bus drivers list;
- Virtual field trips and afterschool activities;
- A three-year agreement with Zelenkofske Axelrod LLC for auditing services for fiscal years ending June 30, 2021-23;
- Westmoreland Intermediate Unit (WIU) general operating budget for the 2021-22 school year in the amount of $6.77 million, an increase of $115,585, with a Derry Area School District allocation amount of $7,136.12, an increase of $148.06 from the current school year;
- Backdrop rental for the “Godspell” musical;
- Purchase of auditorium audio equipment at a cost of $1,695.66 from the general fund;
- To award the bids for repairs to the maintenance garage roof to LMM Custom Kitchens and Baths LLC at a cost of $7,255, to be paid for with capital project funds.
