Derry Area High School will recognize its Class of 2021 this evening with an outdoor graduation ceremony, slated to begin at 7 p.m. at Derry Stadium. In the event of rain, graduation will be moved to Friday, June 4.
Eight members of the graduating class will offer speeches during this evening’s ceremony, including the valedictorian and salutatorian.
Valedictorian David McElfresh, son of Mike and Kim McElfresh of Latrobe (Derry Township), is the president of the graduating class, the president and founding member of the Science National Honor Society’s DAHS chapter, the president of the Spanish Honor Society, and the vice president of Mu Alpha Theta. In addition, he has participated in WIRC, the Chick-fil-A Leader Academy, the Mock Trial team, the Kennametal Young Engineers Program, and is a member of various honor societies.
McElfresh was a delegate to the 2019 Congress of Future Medical Leaders run by the National Academy of Future Physicians and Medical Scientists. That same summer, he was awarded the Laureate Certification in Advanced Science Research Writing.
He also attended the MIT Beaver Works Summer Institute, earning certificates in both the Serious Game Development with Artificial Intelligence and piPact (Bluetooth-based contact tracing) courses.
During his time as the first president of the Science National Honor Society, David played an integral role in hosting major speakers from the scientific community. He organized events with both Dr. Robert Seater from MIT’s Lincoln Laboratory and Dr. Susan Hockfield, the president emerita of MIT and a current member of Pfizer’s Board of Directors.
McElfresh’s future plans include attending Yale University with an intent to major in biomedical engineering. He plans on participating in the Engineers Without Borders program at Yale to help expand access to clean, sustainable water sources around the world.
Allison Johnston, the daughter of Loretta and Bill Johnston of Blairsville, is the 2021 salutatorian. While in school, she became vice president of the Spanish National Honor Society and was a member of Mu Alpha Theta, Science National Honor Society, Students Against Destructive Decisions (SADD), National Business Honor Society and Interact Club. She received the Academic Excellence Award all four years of high school, as well as distinguished honors all four years and perfect attendance. She was the student of the quarter in math, science, and English.
She was able to watch an open heart surgery, attend a genetics conference and was recognized by the Congress of Future Medical Leaders.
In her spare time, Allison played tennis and diving for the school. She lettered two years in tennis and was the tennis team captain. As a diving team member for two years she lettered both years. She also volunteers in different aspects throughout her community.
Allison plans on attending Juniata College in the fall, pursuing a degree in neuroscience and becoming a patient advocate in her time there. She intends on continuing to medical school, where she hopes to help various communities including the one that raised and nurtured her.
The evening’s student speakers will also include:
Lauren Angus, the daughter of Wendy and Michael Angus of Derry. Her academic honors include receiving the Academic Excellence Award four consecutive years, graduating in the top 5% of her class, and consistently achieving distinguished or high honors. She was the class secretary for four years, a member of Interact, Chick-fil-A Leader Academy, Monogram Club, Mu Alpha Theta and Science National Honors Society.
In swimming, Angus earned a letter in all four seasons of high school. She received the High Point award on the girls team in her sophomore and junior year and the Outstanding Senior award this year. She was a WPIAL qualifier in the 50 freestyle, 200 medley relay, 200 free relay and 400 free relay her freshman year, placing eight in the 200 freestyle relay. During her sophomore year, she qualified in the 50 freestyle, 100 breaststroke, 200 medley relay and 200 free relay, and placed seventh in the 200 freestyle relay. Lauren qualified for the same events in her junior season. This year, her team qualified for the relays and she was a senior captain.
She was a varsity letterwinner in volleyball her junior and senior years. She was a captain her senior year, and made Third Team WPIAL All Section 5 AA.
Angus was a member of choir for four years of high school and ensemble in her sophomore, junior, and senior year. She participated in the All-Star Choir her sophomore and junior year. Lauren was cast in five high school musical productions through middle and high school.
Her future plans include attending Chatham University for psychology. She then plans to continue her education at Chatham with the Integrated Degree Program (IDP) for a master’s of counseling psychology. Lauren will also be continuing her athletic career on Chatham’s swim team.
Ryan Bushey, the son of Don and Debbie Bushey of Latrobe (Derry Township), made honor roll four years in a row and had perfect attendance. In school, Bushey has served as president of National Business Honor Society, a member of Interact Club (Bachelor Auction, Operation Santa Claus, You’ve Got a Friend Day, and Santa’s Workshop), Student Council, Chick-fil-A Leadership Academy, Monogram Club and helped distribute Rotary dictionaries. He attended PFEW his sophomore year.
Bushey was also a four-year letterwinner in golf, basketball and baseball.
During his four years in golf, he was team MVP, two-time captain, three-year all section team and holds the school record for most individual wins (41) and team wins. He was part of the three-section golf titles in the last four years.
During four years of basketball, he was named second team All-Section (2019), first team All-Section (2021) and was selected as a member of the 2021 Roundball Classic. Bushey was a member of the first basketball team in school history to win a playoff game. He also played AAU travel basketball.
During his three years of baseball (last year was canceled because of COVID-19), he was a part of this spring’s section champion team, the school’s first title since 1992.
Bushey’s future plans include attending Mt. Aloysius College to major in business administration/sports management. He will continue his athletic career on the baseball diamond for the Mounties.
Alison Cowan, the daughter of Adam and Mishele Cowan of Derry, is a four-year Academic Excellence Award winner, and in the top 5% of her class. She is a member of the Student Council, Science National Honors Society, French Honors Society, a member of Interact Club and Monogram Club.
She earned a letter all four years in diving, qualified for the WPIAL meet all four years and qualified for states two out of four years. She placed ninth at the state meet her sophomore year.
She was also part of Willow Tree Gymnastics competitive gymnastics team, and participated in gymnastics for 15 years. She has participated in gymnastics states since she was 8 years old, except for last year because of an injury. This year, she finished fourth all around and placed second on the uneven bars in her age division.
Cowan’s future plans include attending Chatham University and majoring in exercise science with an Integrated Degree Program in physical therapy. She will continue her athletic career as a member of Chatham’s diving team.
Anthony Lasser, son of Joseph and Carolyn Lasser, ranked among the top 5 percent of his class. He furthered his pathway of success at the University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg, taking sociology and psychology, all while maintaining his distinguished honors stature.
Lasser is fond of the outdoors, and strives to conquer the elements it has to offer. He is an avid fisherman, skier and hunter, but also teaches others. Additionally, he has dedicated time to aid the inFirst Bank Veteran’s Marathon, as well as Relay for Life two years in a row.
He will be attending the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown in pursuit of a degree in mechanical engineering.
Alisha Mauro, daughter of Jeff and Deana Mauro of Latrobe, is a four-year academic excellence award winner while earning distinguished honors and graduating in the top 10% of her class. In school, she is vice president of her graduating class, and a member of the Interact Club, Mu Alpha Theta and Science National Honors Society. She attended PFEW between her sophomore and junior year.
Mauro was a member of the high school choir for four years and the high school ensemble for three years, while performing in the high school musicals for six years.
In January of her senior year, she was chosen as a student of the month for music from the Latrobe Business and Professional Women (BPW).
During her time in the performing arts, she had the opportunity of performing in the District 1 honors choir in October of her junior year. She also performed with the all-star choir her sophomore and junior years, and sang with the River City Brass Band her freshman and sophomore years.
After developing a recent love for forensic and investigative sciences, Mauro plans to attend West Virginia University to earn a bachelor’s degree in forensic science/forensic examination.
Alex Tomack, EWCTC’s top student, is a multifaceted student with interests spanning the natural sciences, materials science, musical performance and technology. Since prototyping a socialized medicine solution for the Governor’s Stem Challenge, Alex has developed a fascination with entrepreneurship. In the future, he hopes to establish companies in materials manufacturing, energy and technology.
Derry Area High School’s 2021 graduates include:
Christopher Adams, Destiny Allen, Lauren Angus, Kylie Barger, Carissa Bateman, Brent Baum, Janie Baum, Anthony Beeman, Dakota Beeman, Alexa Beighley, Madalynn Berger,
Alyssa Berkhimer, Jared Blystone, Abigail Bolen, Emily Bolish, Sophia Bowser, Jade Bryner, Christian Burdick, Ryan Bushey, Matthew Cochran, Michael Cochran, Austin Cole,
Chyanne Coleman, Gianna Copelli, Alison Cowan, Caleb Cowan, Caitlyn Crook, Tyler Cymmerman, Bella David, Dominick Dempsey, Nicholas Detore, Samantha Dettling, Claire Dillon
Nicholas Dishong, Rachel Dominelli, Pryce Donovan, Brandon Doyle, Aaliyah Duncan, Bradley Eaglehouse, Cheyanne Ellenberger, Kaylee Fallat, Lacy Fallat, Micah Fantaske, Julianne Fetter,
Hunter Fodor, Erica Furin, Reagan Gordon, Amari Graham, Dacoda Hafer, Nicholas Hafer, Faith Heckathorn, Colton Hirak, Chloe Homan, Grant Hudson, Darius Hudspath, Olivia Iscrupe,
Jaden Jackson, Alexis Jellison, Isaac Jewell, Allison Johnston, Samuel Jones, Michael Kelly Jr., Maleya Kelly, Logan Kennedy, Cameron Kniseley, Paul Koontz Jr., Reno Krehlik,
Abigail Kubiak, Makenzie Lagoda, Kylie LaMantia, Anthony Lasser, Kiley Latshaw, Cain Latta, Sarah Levendosky, James Long, Nikolas Macioce, Brandon Madatic, Noah Marinchak,
Natalia Marinchek, Alisha Mauro, Nicholas McCracken, Matthew McDowell, David McElfresh, Cody McNutt, Alanna Meloy, Xavier Merlin, MacKenzie Mileca, Lucas Mullen, Paige Murray,
Anna Oshie, Jessica Palko, Ayden Pape, Elijah Pennich, Leah Perry, Tara Perry, Joseph Progl, Cooper Pynos, Maxwell Pynos, Caitlyn Quidetto, Connor Quinlisk, Keith Rager, Nicholas Reeping,
Dominick Reffo, Abbigail Reitz, Joseph Rhea, Dakota Rhoades, Anastasia Ribblet, Krista Schall, Jessica Schissler, Tristan Seger, Jada Seice, Makenzy Semelsberger, Ashlan Shaulis, Ryan Shean,
Jacob Short, Michael Shumaker, Joseph Sims, Harry Sirianni, Serena Slusarcyk, Andrew Steffen, Emilee Steffey, Carissa Stipcak, Natalia Sturges, Nicholas Tabita, Skye Titel, Alexander Tomack,
Christopher Tout Jr., Gavin Tunstall, Joshua Ulery, Evan Upole, Emilia Vucina, Hunter Wack, Mitchell Wagner, Alyssa Walters, Elijah Ward, Isaiah Ward, Jesse Watt, Saveria Weimer, Janee Weyandt, Emma Wigand, Joshua Wyant, Savanna Zerfoss.
