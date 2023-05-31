Derry Area High School’s Class of 2023 is set to graduate tonight. The event is slated for 7 p.m. at Trojan Stadium. In case of inclement weather, graduation will be held in the Derry Area Middle School auditorium.
Speakers for the commencement include:
- Sierra Blystone, Valedictorian. Sierra is the daughter of Keith Blystone.
Sierra’s academic honors include the Academic Excellence Award, the Outstanding Senior in Science Award, the President’s Education Award, the Trib Total Media Outstanding Young Citizen Award and the President’s Volunteer Service Award. She has also maintained her standing as part of the Distinguished Honor Roll and Academic Excellence Society. Sierra served as president of Mu Alpha Theta and Science National Honor Society. She also acted as class vice president and treasurer of the Future Educators Association. Sierra was a member of the Interact Club and Chick-fil-A Leader Academy. She lettered playing for the Derry Area varsity soccer team and was a member of The Dance Alley competitive team. Sierra volunteers as a mentor through Outdoor Odyssey, where she will act as a junior counselor this summer, and was also a mentor through the Trojan Role Model program at her school. Sierra will be attending college to major in chemistry.
- Mara Lewis, Salutatorian. Mara is the daughter of Loni and Daniel Adelson.
Mara’s academic honors include Science National Honor Society, Distinguished Honor Roll, Academic Excellence Society, the President’s Volunteer Service Award, President’s Education Award and the Samsung Scholarship. Mara has served as the secretary of Student Government, Science National Honor Society and Future Educators Club. She has additionally lettered for three years in both girls basketball and girls track and field. Mara has been a mentor at Outdoor Odyssey for two years and has been a mentor in the Trojan Role Models for one year. Mara plans to attend Georgetown University to receive her bachelor’s degree in psychology.
- Elizabeth Kott, class president. Elizabeth is the daughter of Mary and Joe Kott.
Elizabeth’s honors include Distinguished Honor Roll, Academic Excellence Society, Arion Award, PMEA All-State Chorus First Chair Alto II, Science National Honor Society, Mu Alpha Theta, President’s Volunteer Service Award, Junior Achievement of Western PA 18 Under Eighteen Honoree and Carson Foundation Scholar. Elizabeth serves as vice president of the Future Educators Association. Elizabeth competed on the girls tennis team for four years and captained for two. She participated in the past nine Derry Area musicals. Elizabeth additionally volunteered as a mentor through Outdoor Odyssey, Club Ophelia and Trojan Role Models. Elizabeth will attend Haverford College, where she plans to double major in education and public affairs.
- Lauren Hood, daughter of Kevin and Linda Hood.
Lauren’s honors include Distinguished Honor Roll, Science National Honor Society, Academic Excellence Society and Latrobe BPW’s Student of the Month. Lauren serves as president of the Future Educators Association. Lauren volunteered in the Chick-fil-A leader academy as well as the Trojan Role Model program. Lauren also served as an intern in the middle and elementary school life skills classrooms within the Derry Area School District. After high school, Lauren will attend University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg, where she will major in special education teaching.
- Sunnie Kuhns, Eastern Westmoreland Career and Technology Center representative. Sunnie is the child of James W. Kuhns Jr. and Dana Kuhns.
Sunnie Kuhns’ honors include Distinguished Honor Roll, Academic Excellence Society and National Technical Honor Society. Attending EWCTC for digital media technology and previously computer engineering and cybersecurity, Sunnie proceeded to earn numerous certifications in IT, Microsoft Office and Adobe. Kuhns also participated in SkillsUSA for computer programming and received the silver medal at the state level in 2022. Sunnie also volunteered for the food pantry often and assisted in the school’s Kind Closet throughout senior year. After high school, Sunnie will move on to the Greensburg campus of University of Pittsburgh with a major in computer science.
