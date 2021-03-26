The Derry Area School Board made a pair of high-level administrative moves at Thursday’s work session, approving to extend the contract of Superintendent Eric Curry an additional year through 2024 and employing Greg Ferencak as the district’s assistant superintendent for a five-year term.
As part of Curry’s extension, the board approved a resolution to void his initial five-year contract, which ran through the beginning of the 2018 fiscal school year and was to conclude in 2023. That contract will be replaced with a three-year deal beginning July 1, 2021, and ending June 20, 2024, with salaries of $157,352 in the first year, $162,073 the second year and $164,073 the third year.
After thanking the board — which unanimously approved both Curry’s extension and Ferencak new role, 9-0 — Curry revealed his plans to retire in June 2024.
“Derry Area has been the best stop in my career,” Curry said, praising the school board, district administrators and teachers, students and the school community.
Ferencak, who currently serves as the district’s director of secondary education and previously was high school principal, will take on a new role as assistant superintendent. His contract for the position runs from July 2021, through June 30, 2026, at a starting salary of $132,000, with benefits and annual salary increases thereafter.
District officials said the director of secondary education position will not be replaced.
“I’m a hard working individual and you’re doing to see that every day,” Ferencak said.
Added Curry of Ferencak: “Greg is one of the finest young men I’ve had the opportunity to work with. I’ve never met a more moral, ethical and honest individual and this district will be greatly served by those characteristics.”
During the public comment portion of Thursday’s meeting, several community members, via letters read by school board member Nathan Doherty, rattled off questions related to Curry’s extension, the hiring process involving Ferencak, issues with the amount of administrative pay and other concerns.
In response to the letters, Doherty noted that the superintendent salary’s for next year represents 1% of the salaries within district while the rest of the administrative staff makes up 7%.
Doherty said the district’s previous decision to not employ a assistant superintendent was “initially looked at as a cost-saving strategy. Taxes had increased for several years in a row and we tried to contain that. However, with the burden the state places on school districts with reporting and accountability, it’s very clear that his district needs an assistant superintendent again. It’s too much for one person to bear the entire load.”
Another reason for the timing of Thursday’s moves, Doherty noted, is that the district uses the spring months to potentially realign and look at staffing. The moves were also made with the future in mind, he added.
“This is really about succession planning,” Doherty said. “We’re always looking down the road for the long-term health of the district.”
In other business, the board approved:
- Resignation of Theresa Rodgers as confidential/accounts payable secretary, for the purpose of retirement, effective March 26;
- Resignation of Jerry Newhouse as a seven-hour, 10-month afternoon middle school custodian, effective March 26;
- To employ Ken Riley as an extended day-to-day substitute teacher at the high school, retroactive to March 17 through the end of the 2020-21 school year;
- Resignation of Logan Patterson as assistant varsity boys volleyball coach, effective for the 2020-21 school year at a pro-rated salary set by the negotiated point system;
- To hire Brock Smith as assistant varsity boys volleyball coach, effective for the 2020-21 school year at a pro-rated salary set by the negotiated point system;
- To hire the following as volunteer coaches, effective for the 2020-21 school year: Mark Gray (assistant varsity baseball coach), Damian Huffman (head middle school baseball coach), Gabe Luttner (assistant middle school baseball coach), Corey Turnbull (assistant middle school baseball coach), Shawn Dettling (assistant varsity softball coach), Michael Shumaker (assistant varsity boys volleyball coach), Matt Vasinko (assistant varsity boys volleyball coach), Logan Patterson (assistant varsity boys volleyball coach), and Jeff Vasinko (assistant varsity boys volleyball coach);
- For the varsity baseball team to attend the Homer-Center baseball tournament from April 23-24, at no cost to the district;
- A letter of intent between the Westmoreland Intermediate Unit (WIU) and the district to enter into a three-year agreement with Cisco Systems for purchases of Cisco Secure Endpoint and Cisco DNS Advantage, effective July 1 through June 30, 2024, at an approximate cost of $5,845.50.
