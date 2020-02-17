Derry Area School District earned high marks among Westmoreland County schools with a similar socioeconomic status and had a strong performance in elementary school science, according to state student assessment data.
According to online Pennsylvania Department of Education Act 82 building scores from the 2018-19 school year, Grandview Elementary School earned an overall performance profile score of 83.0 out of 100. Derry Area Middle School posted a score of 67.2 and Derry Area High School a score of 75.9.
Among elementary schools in Westmoreland County, Grandview ranked ninth out of 46. A total of 52% of the students at the school are considered socioeconomically disadvantaged, which is the second-highest rate among county schools ranked in the top nine.
Derry Area ranked 13th among 22 county middle schools, while the high school finished fifth out of 17 schools. Both schools fared well among schools with similar socioeconomic profiles.
“We found there’s a huge correlation between the socioeconomic status of residents in the district and the scores,” Derry Area Director of Elementary Education Kristine Higgs said during a presentation at this month’s regular school board meeting.
At Grandview Elementary School, 68.3% of students last year scored proficient or advanced in English language arts/literature, more than 6% above the statewide average. The school still has time to reach the statewide goal of 81.1% by 2030.
“We still have some growth to go but we have time to get there,” Higgs said.
In math/algebra at Grandview, 62.6% of students scored proficient or advanced, which is more than 17% above the state average. The school is approaching the state’s 2030 goal of 71.8%.
The elementary school had a stellar showing in science/biology, which is a fourth-grade test only, with 90.1% of students scoring proficient or advanced. That figure is well above the state average (66%) and already exceeds the state goal for 2030 (83%).
“We’re there already, so for the next nine years all we have to do is maintain 83% or above,” Higgs said.
At the middle school, 66.8% of students scored proficient or advanced in English, more than 4% above the state average, while the state 2030 goal for the category is 81.1%.
An area where district educators hope to see gains in the future is in math and science at the middle school level, as Derry Area finished slightly below the state average in both categories, scoring 40.7% proficient or advanced in math and 61.8% proficient or advanced in science.
At the high school, 78.8% of students scored proficient or advanced in English, more than 16% above the state average. The school is on track to reach the state goal of 81.1% by 2030.
In math at the high school, 72.2% of students scored proficient or advanced, which is more than 26% above the state average and ahead of the state 2030 goal of 71.8%.
In science, 66.7% of Derry Area High School students scored proficient or advanced, which was slightly ahead of the state average (66.0%) but needs a boost over the next decade to reach the state’s 2030 goal (83.0%).
As a way to provide the best outcomes, district officials said they will keep on a focus on specific student subgroups when they make future changes in educational programming.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.