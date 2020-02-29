Derry Area School District this week joined FFA organizations from across the country with a variety of events and activities in celebration of National FFA Week, which runs through Feb. 29. The National FFA Board of Directors began FFA Week in 1948, designating it to begin on the Saturday prior to George Washington’s birthday, Feb. 22, in recognition of Washington’s legacy as an agriculturist and farmer.
“A group of young farmers founded FFA in 1928, and the organization has been influencing generations that agriculture is more than planting and harvesting — it involves science, business and more,” according to the National FFA Organization.
And Derry Area, the only school district in Westmoreland County with an agriculture/horticulture program, continued that rich tradition this week with daily themes and various activities.
Derry Area celebrated National FFA Week with spirit-themed days: Monday was “PJ Day,” Tuesday was “Camouflage Day,” Wednesday was “Flannel Day,” Thursday was “Tie-dye Day” and Friday was “Blue and Gold and Official Dress Day.”
Other activities this week included selling baked goods, puppy treats and FFA stickers at Tractor Supply stores in Unity Township and Blairsville; hosting an visit from Johnstown-based Galliker Dairy Co., and going to the middle school to tell Derry Area sixth-graders the opportunities available as an FFA member once they reach high school.
The week’s events concluded as FFA officers Lacy Clark, Janee Weyandt, Lilly Laughlin, James Winklosky, Alexis Farazti and Kylie Iscrupe organized a teachers’ breakfast on Friday morning. Later in the day, Derry Area’s FFA members took part in an eighth-period pep rally.
“The breakfast was to thank the teachers and thank the faculty for continually supporting the ag program,” agriculture/horticulture department head Roy Campbell said of Derry Area, which is one of 145 school districts in the state with an ag/hort program.
Last weekend, Derry Area FFA members traveled to Harrisburg for the annual Agricultural Cooperation Establishes Success (ACES) conference, one of many leadership-focused events and projects students can participate in through FFA.
More than 1,500 Pennsylvania FFA members take part in the conference each year. Attendees hold workshops to learn about social skills, leadership, teamwork and more. Sponsorship opportunities are also available.
Derry Area FFA boasts about 80 members in grades nine-12, Campbell said. One of them is James Winklosky, a sophomore whose family runs a part-time farm in Derry Township. He’s been an FFA member since starting high school, but he has been involved in farming for most of his life.
“It’s been good,” Winklosky said of his FFA experience to date. “You learn something new every day. It’s mainly hands-on and that’s what a lot of students like about it. You learn time management, leadership skills and you learn how to do public speaking.”
Added Campbell, “(FFA) provides life skills that you need to be a leader. The organization is student-run, so the officers and the committee chairs all give their input on how things are done.”
While many high school graduates attend college to earn a degree in common fields such as business, liberal arts and others, Campbell said ag-focused careers offer something else: Future job security because food products are always in demand.
“There’s always a need for food,” he said. “Someone asked the person from Galliker’s why they chose something in that area and he said it’s a guarantee that you’re going to have a need for food. You always aren’t guaranteed you’re going to have a need for some other things.”
According to online data from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), 21.6 million full- and part-time jobs in 2017 were related to the agricultural and food sectors — which equaled 11% of total U.S. employment.
“It’s important and we need more in all the related fields,” Campbell said. “Production is a part of it, but the related fields (are important). Even if you’re a marketing person, an agriculture company has to have someone in marketing.”
As for Winklosky, his future plans include attending a school that specializes in Caterpillar or John Deere-type farm equipment. He hopes to eventually become a farm equipment diesel mechanic.
“There’s a huge need for that,” Campbell said of mechanics in the ag field. “Farm equipment today isn’t your grandfather’s farm equipment. It has GPS and some even use drones that go out in a field and feed that information into a combine so it knows exactly where to go.”
Earlier this month, Derry Area received a new tractor that was purchased through the help of donations from the district’s FFA alumni.
Derry Area FFA also raises funds though annual events, such as greenhouse plant sales held around Christmas and in the spring. Students grow numerous types of plants — including vegetables, poinsettias, begonias, petunias, cacti, geraniums and others — as part of the sale.
On a national scale, Tractor Supply Co. sponsors National FFA Week, and last year, the company’s FFA Grants for Growing fundraiser raised a record $970,121.
“This week is kind of a celebration and a way to make the community aware that ag education here is alive and well,” Campbell said.
