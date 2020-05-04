Derry Area School Board member Sean Kemmerer in a press release voiced his opposition to the school board’s cancellation of its planned May 7 meeting and announced he plans to host an online “town hall” in its place.
“On the heels of the administration presenting a 2020-2021 budget that proposes raising taxes 3 mil(ls) and puts further strain on our already overburdened teachers, it is unfair to the taxpayers of Derry that we are not making ourselves available,” Kemmerer said in the press release. “We may not have all of the answers right now, but with the educational landscape changing on a near daily basis during this pandemic, we have an obligation as leaders in the community to engage our constituents.”
Kemmerer announced he plans to hold a “Zoom Town Hall” at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 7 using the Zoom online conferencing system.
According to his press release, Kemmerer will listen to concerns and answer questions during the virtual town hall.
Kemmerer said he has been working with community leaders, school administrators, teachers, and students to come up with alternative solutions for graduation since an in person ceremony seems unlikely.
“I am happy to do my part in coordinating these events for our seniors,” he said. “Nobody remembers the graduation from 1998, or 2014. But everybody will remember the amazing graduating class of 2020. Senior year is all about making memories, and I’m excited to help our seniors do exactly that.”
