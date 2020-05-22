Derry Area School District property taxes are projected to go up this coming school year, but not as much as initially expected.
At Thursday’s regular meeting, the Derry Area School Board adopted the district’s tentative 2020-21 budget, which includes a 2-mill hike in property taxes. The spending plan was approved via a 6-3 roll call vote, with Kevin Liberoni, Mark Maloy and Sean Kemmerer casting the dissenting votes.
A copy of the tentative budget will be available for inspection on the district website.
The millage rate represents a change from the spending plan Derry Area Administrative Assistant for Business Affairs Joe Koluder presented to school directors last month, which called for a 3-mill tax increase.
According to budget figures, the district was able to chop a mill from initial spending projections by making $258,939 in reductions.
Under the tentative budget, those decreases include cuts to principals at the district’s three buildings — $15,200 at Grandview Elementary School, $10,400 at Derry Area Middle School and $14,500 at Derry Area High School.
Additional savings were made by making cuts in the following departments: EWAVTS ($119,962), special education salary/benefits ($99,727), summer/special ($11,640) and athletic director ($9,690), respectively.
The budget changes also include a $22,080 bump in workers’ compensation insurance.
Under Thursday’s approved tentative budget, the proposed increase would raise the tax rate to 91.8 mills, according to budget figures provided to the Bulletin. The school board last spring approved a final budget with a 2-mill increase in property taxes. Before that, the board moved forward with a 5-mill tax increase in 2018-19, a 2.8-mill increase in 2017-18 and a 2.5-mill bump in 2016-17.
Each mill is projected to generate $135,258 in 2020-21, compared to $135,318 for the current fiscal school year. A 2-mill increase would cost the average residential taxpayer within the district an additional $24.58 in new taxes.
The tax increase, district officials said, is required largely because of a lack of educational funding from the state. According to budget projections, Derry Area is expected to receive $20.4 million in funding from state sources for the 2020-21 school year, a decrease of $58,880. Basic education and special education are the two main subsidies the district receives from the state.
The tentative budget also shows a sizable increase — 57.3% — in federal funding. Derry Area is projected to receive $1.2 million at the federal level for the coming school year compared to just over $780,000 in 2019-20. Also projected is a slight drop in local sources at 0.2%.
The tentative spending plan calls for a $98,074 decrease, or a drop of 0.4%, in salaries and benefits for the upcoming school year. The budget also includes additional spending in special education (an increase of $443,875) and transportation ($76,480), along with a small hike in plant operations ($3,665).
The district’s debt service is projected to be $63,500 less, totaling just over $2.75 million, compared to the current fiscal school year.
The district’s fund balance is projected to be nearly $4.4 million for the upcoming school year, a total that represents a 5.6% increase over 2019-20. The fund balance includes items such as budgetary reserve, textbooks, cyber/charter school funding, equipment, repairs, capital improvements, supplies, fees, contracted services and professional services.
For 2020-21, Koluder said another $1.65 million must be used from the fund balance to ensure a balanced budget. That total includes $1.07 million in unassigned fund balance and additional $600,000 allotted for a jump in retirement costs, the latter of which is projected to rise from a rate of 34.2% to 34.5%.
To cut costs over the past decade, the district has eliminated staff through attrition without eliminating programs. According to district figures, Derry Area will have eliminated 31.5 teaching positions and three administrative positions between the 2010-11 and 2020-21 school years.
According to tentative budget figures, the district is planning for the retirement of five teachers and the elimination of five teaching positions in 2020-21. Additionally, the district is not expected to replace a retiring maintenance supervisor while it plans to replace one of two retiring custodians along with a retiring maintenance employee.
The district’s tentative budget shows $38.2 million in expenditures, up from $37.6 million in 2019-20. Listed expenditures include $22 million for salaries and benefits, $5.6 million for special education, $2.3 million for transportation, $1 million for plant operations and $2.7 million for debt service, along with the fund balance.
In November, the school board approved a resolution to operate within the Act 1 index during the 2020-21 budget cycle.
The cost-of-living index caps any property tax increase at 3.6%, or 3.23 mills, Koluder said previously.
The school board must pass a final spending plan by June 30.
In other business, the board approved to authorize the administration and district’s food service director to continue the preparation and distribution of free breakfast and lunches through June 30 under the current coronavirus emergency waiver summer option.
The motion also called for the preparation and distribution of breakfast and lunches through Aug. 31, provided the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) the state department of food and nutrition “assures the district full reimbursement of costs at the current rate of program at which the district qualifies. Should the program costs exceed the reimbursement rate, the program should cease due to the lack of full funding.”
Kemmerer said he has pushed for the continuation of the meals, and thanked the board and community members for their support.
“I’m glad my board members and I have found a way to keep this program in house — we get to feed kids for the summer,” he said. “... Maybe we can do some other things in the future to help those less fortunate.”
Also, the school board approved to rescind motions made at the April 23 regular meeting related to the district’s participation for proposed capital improvements to Eastern Westmoreland Career and Technology Center (EWCTC) in Derry Township.
According to Thursday’s meeting agenda, the move to rescind the motion is tied to uncertainties as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, including “tax revenue collection, the bond market, school schedules and possible state legislation impact budgeting requirements.”
The decision to rescind, the agenda stated, will give the board “additional time to appropriately assess the overall financial and educational requirements facing Derry Area School District, both in the near and long terms, thereby allowing the board to reassess its participation in the (EWCTC) capital project at a later date when the current situation has stabilized.”
In other business, the school board approved:
- Resignation of Georgia Letosky as lead custodian, effective May 12;
- Change in status for Charlette Hall from a seven-hour custodian at Grandview to an eight-hour high school afternoon custodian, retroactive to May 11;
- Change in status for Don Bittner from an eight-hour outdoor custodian to an eight-hour flex shift maintenance II position, retroactive to May 11;
- To employ David Irvin as maintenance supervisor at a salary of $69,500 and all other benefits per the Act 93 supervisors agreement, effective July 1;
- A one-year agreement with Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit for payroll/fund accounting software at an approximate cost of $20,500;
- Logan Kabala and Frank Eckenroad as additions to the bus drivers and aide list;
- Letter of collaborative agreement with Merakey for the 2020-21 school year;
- Grandview as an English language arts pilot with Savvas Learning Company for the 2020-21 school year, at not cost to the district;
- Reappoint Ned Nakles Jr. as district solicitor for the 2020-21 school year at a retainer of $6,000 and a rate of $135 per hour. Both rates are unchanged from the current school year;
- Reappoint these depositories for district funds for the 2020-21 school year: Ameriserv Financial for general fund, payroll and activity accounts; S&T Bank for food service accounts; Pennsylvania Local Government Investment Trust for state subsides and PLGIT ARM, and PA School District Liquid Asset Fund account for capital improvements and debt service;
- Appoint Ameriserv Financial, Dertown Federal Credit Union, First Commonwealth Bank, PA Local Government Investment Trust, PA School District Liquid Asset Fund account, Pittsburgh National Bank, S&T Bank, Ameriserv (for Caldwell Memorial Library fund), and Dollar Bank as alternate depositories for district funds for investment purposes for the 2020-21 school year;
- To name Ameriserv Financial Bank as district treasurer for the 2020-21 school year;
- Reappoint Dr. George Gavin, Dr. Robert Davoli and Dr. Jose Mejia as medical examiners for the 2020-21 school year at a rate of $2.50 per pupil exam. The rate is unchanged from the current school year;
- Reappoint Excela Health Chestnut Ridge Family Medicine as school doctors for the 2020-21 school year at a cost of $20,000. The rate is unchanged from the current school year;
- Reappoint Dr. Scott Salancy as dental examiner for the 2020-21 school year at a cost of $5 per exam. The rate is a $1 increase compared to the current school year;
- Westmoreland Casemanagement Supports student assistance program for the 2020-21 school year;
- Grandview Elementary program of studies for the 2020-21 school year;
- Special education comprehensive plan for the period of July 1, 2020, through June 30, 2023;
- A three-year contract with E. Henigan Studios for the 2020-21, 2021-22 and 2022-23 school years for high school yearbook photos and high school/middle school sports. The pact is for the same amount as the most recent contract;
- A three-year contract with Confidential Secretaries for the 2020-21, 2021-22 and 2022-23 school years;
- Extension agreement with Guttman Energy for the 2019-20 diesel fuel bid;
- Memorandum of understanding for the Title III Consortium for the 2020-21 school year;
- Activity reports as of March 31.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.