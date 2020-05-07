Derry Area School District has announced plans to celebrate its Class of 2020 as the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues.
A virtual graduation ceremony is slated for 6 p.m. June 10 via the Zoom online conferencing system. District officials said the ceremony will be pre-recorded, and a link to view the virtual event will be shared prior to June 10. Directions to download or personally store the graduation ceremony will be shared at a later date.
As part of the virtual graduation ceremonies, a universal cap throw — to be held at the homes of graduating seniors — is scheduled for 8 p.m. June 10.
If stadium or auditorium use is feasible, depending on the state’s virus-related restrictions at the time, an in-person graduation at Derry Area is tentatively scheduled for July 23 (rain date of July 24).
Prior to graduation, Derry Area’s seniors will be recognized in a number of ways.
Senior yard signs will be distributed beginning Friday, May 15, throughout the district by high school teacher volunteers. Anyone who doesn’t want to participate is asked to contact the school.
The district has also scheduled a cafeteria senior send-off, senior parade and virtual senior awards night beginning at 11 a.m. May 22 with a special meal provided.
According to information provided to the district, senior vehicles will follow a distributed event map and participants will park in a lineup along Recreation Road on the school campus.
Those who choose to take part in the send-off event will be asked not to exit their vehicles.
A parade for seniors only is slated for 12:30 p.m. the same day and will feature a local police and fire department escort from the Derry Area campus. Seniors and their families are asked to decorate their vehicles prior to arriving on campus, and they are urged not to exit their vehicles.
The May 22 schedule of events will conclude with a virtual senior awards night starting at 6 p.m. on Zoom. The masters of ceremonies, district teachers Dave McCleary and Jeff Kelly, will present awards. The event will be pre-recorded and shared as a link prior to the event date.
Additionally, a drive-thru diploma distribution is scheduled from 5 to 8 p.m. May 29. Seniors and families will follow a drive-thru graduation map and only one carload per senior student will be permitted; participants are urged not to exit their vehicles. During the distribution, students will receive a diploma case, while diplomas will be mailed to homes after June 10. District officials said additional details about the diploma distribution will be shared at a later date and will be determined by the state’s social distancing guidelines.
June 1 is the last instructional day for seniors and June 1-5 will be spent preparing seniors for graduation, which includes: the collection of all district items and pickup of personal items; collection of textbooks and Chromebooks; turning in sports uniforms and band uniforms/instruments; reconciliation of any owed debts; seniors collecting all personal belongings; the distribution of three virtual graduation programs to each senior student, and medication pickup.
Phone signups will be available and exact protocols will be shared via email and a notify message in the near future, district officials said. Officials also noted that yearbooks will be distributed in the summer or fall, as the yearbook company has been shuttered because of coronavirus restrictions.
