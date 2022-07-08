The Derry Township Agricultural Fair (DTAF) is returning for its 35th year this Sunday with new acts and familiar fair flair.
The event will run from Sunday, July 10, to Saturday, July 16.
New this year will be the Great Lakes Timber Show, which will perform three shows a day throughout the week. The 30-minute performance, part skills show and part comedy act, features log rolling, chainsaw carving, ax throwing and more.
Hot Dog Pig Races are scheduled every night as well. The five races will pit four pigs against one another in an obstacle course race.
Along with daily entertainment, each day will feature a variety of shows and contests.
The fair’s opening ceremony and queen contest will begin 7 p.m. Sunday. The lamb, goat and hog shows will be the main attractions Monday.
Those wanting to really get involved with the fair can take part in the donkey races Tuesday evening. Visitors will need to register as a jockey by contacting the fair.
Registration costs $20 and those placing first, second or third will win money for a nonprofit of their choice.
Last year’s race had 40 participants and raised $1,800 for the local nonprofit, Share the Joy.
Tuesday, kids day, will have extra activities for children. Carnival rides will also be available throughout the week at an additional cost.
The quad rodeo will be one of the main attractions Wednesday with the antique tractor rodeo the following night. Cow patty bingo will also be making its return Thursday.
Horse and other animal showmanship is to be featured Friday. The fair will have a fireworks display that night at 10 p.m.
Closing out the fair Saturday will include a bass tournament, a 4-H archery shoot and the DTAF market sale.
“It’s fun for all ages and a fun way to promote agriculture,” Brandon Komar said.
Komar, who serves as president of the fair, expects nearly 8,000 people to attend throughout the week.
Visitors will be able to get their fill of small-town entertainment, including pie-eating contests and cookie-decorating competitions.
The DTAF is as much of an entertainment event as it is a learning experience about the importance of agriculture, Komar said.
More than 20 food and craft vendors will be onsite throughout the week. Live music will also be provided every night.
Although not the biggest agricultural fair in the state, the weeklong event packs a lot of character, Komar said.
“We may be small but we got a lot going on,” he said.
While the fair has had little issue with getting entertainment and exhibitors for the week, its biggest hurdle has been finding volunteers, Komar said. This year’s fair will have nearly 30 volunteers making sure the event goes smoothly, many of them either local residents or the parents of exhibitors, according to Komar.
The agricultural fair will open at 3 p.m. Sunday and Saturday, 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, and close at 10 p.m. daily.
Admission is $5 and children under 4 get in free. Military and first responders get in free with a valid ID. Those who are 65 years and older can get in for $4 Wednesday.
The fair is held at its fairgrounds located at 5908 Route 982 near New Derry. A full schedule is available at www.derrytwpagfair.com.
