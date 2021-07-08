The Derry Township Agricultural Fair returns in 2021 from a one-year hiatus after being canceled last summer because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
The 34th annual event will be held — with a full slate of activities, performers and contests — from Sunday, July 11, to Saturday, July 17, at the fairgrounds along Route 982 near New Derry.
Among this year’s highlights include a children’s carnival, tractor pulls and livestock events. A Jurassic Kingdom Dinosaur Show is a new addition for 2021.
Cost is $5 per person and tickets can be purchased at the gate.
Nightly attractions include carnival rides from 4 to 10 p.m., hay rides from 5 to 9 p.m., Midway Music from 3 to 7 p.m. and Home EC Building from 4 to 10 p.m.
The annual fireworks show will be held at 10 p.m. Friday, July 16, while the popular fishing derby is slated from 7 to 11 a.m. at the fair’s pond.
Another new event is the donkey race beginning at 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 13, at the fairgrounds’s Kencove Arena. As of last week, fair organizers said they were looking for jockeys; they plan to have 50 rides take part in the race, which is for charities, youth groups and other nonprofit organizations.
Prospective riders must be at least 16 years old and sign a waiver. There is a $5 fee per jockey, who are encouraged to find sponsors. A total of 75% of entry fee money will go to the organization of the race-winner’s choice; 25% goes to the fair to cover race costs.
Additionally, a craft show will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 17. For more details about the show, call 724-244-3135.
Fair organizers noted they only had more than two months to plan for this year’s event once pandemic-related restrictions were eased.
The current Derry Township Agricultural Fair debuted in 1987, as Chuck Penich and Dr. Randall Campbell organized space at the Derry Area High School practice fields, according to the fair website. They started with a couple of small tents, a few local vendors and exhibitors.
By 1990, the fair had out grown the space at the high school complex and moved to a farm owned by Joseph (Shorty) and Mary Durika just outside of New Derry. The couple initially donated 10 acres of the farm to the fair. In the fall of 1996, with the permission of the Durikas, the fair’s first grant was received for the installation of a water line extension.
For more information about the fair, visit the event’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/Derry-Township-Agricultural-Fair-394927447165/
This year’s fair schedule includes:
SUNDAY, JULY 11
(Line X of Latrobe Day)
9 a.m. to noon, Market Animal Weigh-In
Noon, Line X Car Show registration
2 p.m., Tractor pulls, Kencove Arena
3 p.m., Youth dog show, tent
4 p.m., Opening ceremonies, stage
4:30 p.m., Queen coronation, stage
5 p.m., DJ Lizzy Bling & the Camo King, stage
6 p.m., Baked good auction, Home EC building
6:30 p.m., Pet show, inside arena
6:45 p.m., Jurassic Kingdom Dinosaur show
7 p.m., Karaoke, stage
8 p.m., Dinosaur show
MONDAY, JULY 12
9 a.m., Poultry judging and showmanship
10 a.m., How showmanship, inside arena
2:30 p.m., Market lamb show, inside arena
4 p.m., Market goat show, inside arena
5 p.m., DJ Wave Ryder, Midway
6 p.m., Market hog show, inside arena
6 p.m., Open horse show registration, horse barn
6:45 p.m., Jurassic Kingdom Dinosaur show
7 p.m., Open horse show, Kencove Arena
7 p.m., I Want My MTV, stage
8 p.m., Jurassic Kingdom Dinosaur Show
TUESDAY, JULY 13
(Ridgeview Heating & Air Conditioning Kids Day)
9 a.m., Dairy goat show, inside arena
1 p.m, Breeding goat show, inside arena
5 p.m., Powerwheels Demo Derby registration, Kencove Arena
5 p.m., DJ Lizzy Bing & the Camo King, Midway
6 p.m., Powerwheels Demolition Derby, Kencove Arena
6 p.m., Pie eating contest, tent
6:30 p.m., Pedal tractor pull registration, tent
6:45 p.m., Jurassic Kingdom Dinosaur Show
7 p.m., Pedal tractor pull, tent
7 p.m., Donkey races, Kencove Arena
7 p.m., Oldies tribute Julie Dunmire, stage
7:30 p.m., Weird Eric magic show
7:30 p.m., Diamond Dolls performance
8 p.m., Jurassic Kingdom Dinosaur Show
WEDNESDAY, JULY 14
(Bullseye Firearms Gunvault Day)
Senior Day ($1 off admission for 65-plus with valid IDs)
9 a.m., Rabbit show and showmanship, rabbit
9 a.m., Breeding sheep show & showmanship
9 a.m., Horse and pony show, Kencove Arena
5 p.m., DJ Lizzy Bing & the Camo King, Midway
6 p.m., Sheep to shawl demo, tent
6:45 p.m., Jurassic Kingdom Dinosaur Show
7 p.m., Quad rodeo, Kencove Arena
7 p.m., Patsy Cline Tribute & the Voice of Johnny
8 p.m., Jurassic Kingdom Dinosaur Show
THURSDAY, JULY 15
1 p.m., Dairy cattle show, inside arena
3 p.m., Breeding beef and steer show, inside arena
5 p.m., DJ Wave Ryder, Midway
6 p.m., Milk chugging contest registration, inside arena
6 p.m., Animal dressing contest, inside arena
6:30 p.m., Milk chugging contest, inside arena
6:45 p.m., Jurassic Kingdom Animal Show
7 p.m., Antique tractor rodeo, Kencove Arena
7 p.m., Crossroads, stage
7:30 p.m., Cow patty bingo
8 p.m., Jurassic Kingdom Dinosaur Show
FRIDAY, JULY 16
(Latrobe Auto Group Day)
3 p.m., Premier Showmanship (horse), Kencove Arena
4 p.m., Premier Showmanship, inside arena
4 p.m., Deadweight tractor pulls, Kencove Arena
5 p.m., DJ Wave Ryder, Midway
6:45 p.m., Jurassic Kingdom Dinosaur Show
7 p.m., Jerry B and the Bone Tones, stage
8 p.m., Jurassic Kingdom Dinosaur Show
10 p.m., Fireworks show
SATURDAY, JULY 17
7 to 11 a.m., Bass tournament, pond
10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Craft show, tent
5 to 9 p.m., First responders activities, Kencove Arena
5 p.m., DJ Lizzy Bling & the Camo King, Midway
5:30 and 6:45 p.m., Jurassic Kingdom Dinosaur Show
7 p.m., Ag fair market sale, inside arena
7 p.m., Bone Jacked Band, stage
8 p.m., Jurassic Kingdom Dinosaur Show
11 p.m., Livestock exhibits released
