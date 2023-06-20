YOUNGWOOD – The Department of Human Services (DHS) Annual Fair will be held at the Westmoreland County Community College July 13 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

This fair aims to showcase the services available in Westmoreland County, celebrate community collaboration and empower individuals receiving services. The event will mark the launch of the newly integrated DHS by presenting the new long-range plan after the county board of commissioners’ meeting.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.