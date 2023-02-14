UNIONTOWN – PennDOT District 12 would like to inform motorists of intermittent closures of Depot Street and single-lane restrictions of northbound Route 119 (3rd Street) located in Youngwood.

Intermittent closures will occur at the intersection of Depot Street and northbound Route 119 (3rd Street) on each side. Work is scheduled to take place on weekdays between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. beginning Monday, Feb. 13, through the end of the month, weather and operational dependent.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.