UNIONTOWN – PennDOT District 12 would like to inform motorists of intermittent closures of Depot Street and single-lane restrictions of northbound Route 119 (3rd Street) located in Youngwood.
Intermittent closures will occur at the intersection of Depot Street and northbound Route 119 (3rd Street) on each side. Work is scheduled to take place on weekdays between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. beginning Monday, Feb. 13, through the end of the month, weather and operational dependent.
The closures will occur to allow crews to construct sidewalks and ADA ramps. A posted detour will be in place for intermittent closures utilizing Washington Avenue, Route 119 (4th Street) and Depot Street. Motorists should drive with caution through work zones.
Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.
511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1 or by following regional Twitter alerts.
