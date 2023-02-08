The Derry Borough Council will decide as early as next week whether it will fund its community pool with taxpayer dollars in an attempt to keep the doors open and pull its financial situation out of the negative.

The funding will be needed to keep the pool open after mismanagement last year drained more than $30,000 in cash reserves. The pool also needs a pump replaced and another repaired.

Joe Wells can be reached at lb.joewells@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 30.

