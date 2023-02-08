The Derry Borough Council will decide as early as next week whether it will fund its community pool with taxpayer dollars in an attempt to keep the doors open and pull its financial situation out of the negative.
The funding will be needed to keep the pool open after mismanagement last year drained more than $30,000 in cash reserves. The pool also needs a pump replaced and another repaired.
Council Vice President Barbara Phillips told residents attending Tuesday’s work session meeting the pool committee will be implementing “several checks and balances” to control expenditures.
Financial documents provided by the borough show almost all of the pool’s $57,579.05 in revenue last year was used to cover payroll expenses, totaling a little more than $55,000.
“We spent $50,000 in payroll last year, that cannot ever, ever, ever happen again,” Phillips said. “It’s going to have to be controlled, whether it’s by the scheduling or sending people home when you don’t have (enough guests).”
According to Councilman Al Checca, the pool requires at least five employees to open – a manager, two lifeguards and two concession stand workers.
But low attendance at the pool last year – about 20 people per day – is not enough to keep the pool open and making a profit.
The pool also spent $16,224.77 on food purchases for the concession stand. Phillips said supply chain issues throughout the summer and a large menu led to higher prices last year. The borough pool committee plans to slim down the menu to its more popular items in an effort to lower expenses.
While slimming the menu could reduce expenses, one of the grills has stopped working and needs to be replaced. It is just one expense the pool doesn’t have the funds to cover.
Along with the grill, two pumps are in need of repair and replacement or the pool cannot open. Early guesses by council members believed a new pump would have cost more than $10,000 to get the pool operational.
But new estimates provided to the board Tuesday show the cost to be significantly less with a new main pump costing only $2,990. Repairs to the second pump would cost about $300.
The pool’s manager must also pass two state-required tests, certifying her to test and treat the pool with the necessary chemicals. The first test will be taken next week with the second about six weeks later.
Questions about using taxpayer funding or possibly closing the pool were brought to the community in a Facebook poll created by Checca on Jan. 20. In that post, Checca said he wanted to start a discussion before the borough makes a decision to use taxpayer money for a pool just like it does with other services.
“3 years of losing money, because of covid and mechanical failure (sic),” Checca wrote. “The pool has always operated off pool funds and was self-sufficient, never intermingling with the general fund.”
In followup comments and at the meeting, Checca clarified that he’s not against the pool staying open.
“I’m not anti-pool, I’m anti taxpayers paying for a luxury, where you have emergency vehicles and the police department that are necessities,” Checca said.
Residents from the borough and around the community took to Facebook and the work session, expressing their thoughts on how to move forward with the pool.
Residents attending Tuesday’s meeting suggested overhauls to the operation, from having lifeguards also trained on working the concession stand to elimination of the stand altogether. Some suggested the stand could be replaced with vending machines or allowing an outside vendor to take over the food operation.
One resident asked what the borough expected to happen with the pool after the pandemic shut many recreational spots like community pools down for some time and a new manager was thrown into the position weeks before opening.
“We were very involved and so was public works,” Checca said. “We just weren’t involved as much as we will be this year.”
Council President Sara Cowan backed Checca’s statement on the council’s involvement.
“The people sitting in front of you spend a lot of time in Derry-things while also working full-time jobs and raising families of ourselves,” Cowan said.
Going forward, the pool committee has already met with officials for the Homer City and Saltsburg pools to discuss best practices and share ideas on how to make the pool successful. One of those ideas is to combine all three pools’ purchasing power to get better deals on items like food.
The Derry Community Pool could also implement a point-of-service system to better track purchases as well.
If opened this year, the pool will have extended hours on Mondays and Wednesdays from noon to 8 p.m. Prices for passes, daily admission and party rentals will also increase for the first time in three years with daily admission for those ages 5 and older paying $7. Children ages 4 and under are admitted free.
As for funding, the Derry Area Revitalization Corporation (DARCee) has raised $5,000 to help with opening the pool this year. The borough has helped fund the pool’s opening in the past – about $5,000 – which was repaid as money rolls in.
Many online and at the meeting suggested different fundraising opportunities to help cover the costs along with seeking local and state grants.
“As we sit right now, last year was definitely a learning experience for all of us and we are hoping to improve on that this year,” Cowan said.
