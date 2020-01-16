Pennsylvania Department of Health nursing home surveyors conducted 591 inspections of 366 nursing homes, including 353 complaint investigations in the department’s December 2019 report.
In addition, 13 sanctions were finalized against nursing care facilities, which included the issuance of two provisional one licenses and two provisional two licenses, and civil penalties totaling $115,000.
No local nursing care facilities were among the 13 receiving new sanctions in the report.
“If you see something at a nursing home that doesn’t seem right, we encourage you to speak up,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “You can make a complaint anonymously by calling 1-800-254-5164, filling out the online complaint form, emailing c-ncomplai@pa.gov or sending the complaint in the mail to the department. The department is committed to assuring the safe delivery of quality health care to all Pennsylvanians, in particular our most vulnerable.”
The inspections, called surveys, include information on nursing home patient-care and building inspections. If a facility is cited for not following regulations during the survey, it must submit a plan of correction that includes what will be done to fix the issue and a completion date. The department will conduct a surprise follow-up inspection to ensure the issue is resolved.
The department also may issue a sanction. Possible sanctions include a civil penalty, a ban on admissions, a license being revoked, or a facility being put on a provisional license, which requires, among other things, being subject to additional inspections. A provisional license can be renewed no more than three times. The department can return the facility to a regular license if it is satisfied that all issues have been corrected and it is warranted.
The department maintains a searchable database, which allows the public to view patient care surveys, building safety surveys, size of the nursing home, type of ownership and additional information about each of the nursing homes in the state. The department oversees nearly 700 nursing homes and more than 88,000 beds within nursing homes in Pennsylvania, in addition to other facilities, including hospitals, ambulatory surgical facilities, home care agencies and others.
Surveys are posted to the website 41 days after the survey is completed.
Additional information on Pennsylvania’s nursing homes can be found on the Department of Health’s website at www.health.pa.gov or on the department’s Facebook and Twitter accounts.
