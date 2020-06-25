A Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) representative recently visited the site of a proposed trail and sanitary sewer project between Keystone State Park and New Alexandria Borough, Ed Schmitt of Gibson-Thomas Engineering Co. Inc. said at Wednesday’s Derry Township Municipal Authority (DTMA) board meeting.
The DEP visit, he said, was to look at bridge-related issues and other items within the project scope. The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission, through the state Department of Environmental Protection, previously noted that several bridges crossing the Loyalhanna Creek would potentially need to be heightened to improve water rescue access.
"Everything went well," Schmitt said of the visit. "It was very positive."
In recent months, engineers have explored possible solutions after the state entities expressed concerns about the elevations of two bridges, which Schmitt has described as the “north and south bridge” along the creek. At the bridge located in the Oasis Road area, he noted that engineers have discussed placing an indicator notifying boaters along the creek of the available clearance as they head downstream.
Schmitt said a previous item regarding the Indiana bat within the project area has been addressed.
Schmitt said the authority is awaiting for further direction from the DEP, along with an approved permit from the agency. Project items linked to the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) and Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) are contingent upon receiving the permit, he noted.
Figures from last year included 62 equivalent dwelling units as part of the sanitary sewage project, including 37 nearby homes and 25 properties owned by the state park.
According to information provided by Gibson-Thomas, the project carries a total cost of just over $4.6 million.
The trail component of the project is fully funded and has a price tag of $2,009,200, with funding provided through three separate state grants. The sanitary sewer portion of the project has a cost of $2,602,060, with $600,000 in funding being provided by the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) and another $474,000 in matching state Community Conservation Partnerships Program funds.
To help cover the sanitary sewer portion of the project, DTMA previously approved a 20-year, $1.77 million Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority (PennVEST) loan for the project.
The state loan is designated for the construction of a new sewage collection system to serve residents in the Oasis and Lower Flowers Road areas and connect the state park, located in Derry Township, to the New Alexandria treatment plant. The project will also tackle health-related issues with malfunctioning on-lot systems in the area.
The existing Keystone Park sewer system is about 60 years old and has outlived its useful life, according to project engineers.
The Keystone trail has been touted as a “pivot point” in a still-developing north-central Pennsylvania trail network, as the 3.88-mile trek between Keystone State Park and New Alexandria will connect with the Legion-Keener Park Trail in Latrobe, the partially constructed Little Crabtree Creek Trail that will connect with Twin Lakes Park, and the proposed Loyalhanna Lake Trail that will connect with the Bush Recreation Area in Loyalhanna.
The Keystone Park portion of the trail — called the Loyalhanna Trail — will follow gravity sewage lines proposed to be part of the sanitary sewage portion of the project.
In other business:
- According to the authority website, the DTMA office in New Derry will continue to be closed to the public through July 6. Manager Carol Henderson said the authority plans to reassess the situation next month in determining when to reopen the building to customers;
- Henderson said customers with delinquent accounts are encouraged to call the authority office to discuss payment options or have any payment-related questions answered;
- The board discussed adding a truck to the authority's fleet but did not take any action on the matter Wednesday. Henderson plans to provide the board with pricing information in the near future;
- Board chairman R. Daniel Duralia suggested that the authority look into installing security cameras outside the building.
