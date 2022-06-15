PITTSBURGH – The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) will hold a virtual public information meeting for the public to ask questions and receive information about the proposed SMT East surface mine. The meeting will be held 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, June 28, using the Webex platform.
Ligonier Stone & Lime Company is proposing a new noncoal surface mine permit on a 224.2-acre site along state Route 217 west of Torrance Road in Derry Township, and approximately 0.25 miles northwest of Brenizer which is considered an environmental justice area. DEP is working to facilitate enhanced public participation to ensure that the public is informed and has the opportunity to be involved.
The applications also include a request to discharge treated water under an individual National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (NPDES) permit to an unnamed tributary to Stony Run, and unnamed tributaries to Conemaugh River. The streams are identified as cold-water fisheries in the regulations (25 Pa. Code Chapter 93) and are within the Kiskiminetas-Conemaugh River watershed.
Representatives from DEP and the applicant will present information on the proposed activity and answer questions. DEP staff will also explain the permit application review process and display maps onscreen. DEP began its technical review of the applications Feb. 10, 2021, to determine if the applications comply with state laws and regulations applicable to noncoal surface mining, and its review of the application is ongoing.
Individuals who want to participate or listen to the meeting should register through DEP’s community information webpage for this project, dep.pa.gov/SMTEast. Those with questions or who seek to register by phone should contact Ngani Ndimbie at nndimbie@pa.gov or 412-442-4126 no less than 24 hours in advance to register. Please provide her with your first and last name, phone number, and email address, if applicable.
A copy of the permit application is available for review at DEP’s New Stanton District Mining Office, 131 Broadview Road, New Stanton, PA 15672, and at the Blairsville Public Library, 113 North Walnut St., Blairsville, PA 15717. The application and more information on the proposed noncoal surface mine can also be found on DEP’s community information page for this project linked above.
Written comments will be accepted until Aug. 1, and may be submitted to Pennsylvania DEP, New Stanton District Mining Office, P.O. Box 133, New Stanton, PA 15672 or by email to Tracy Norbert at tnorbert@pa.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.