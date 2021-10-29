When Home Depot debuted a 12-foot giant-sized skeleton as part of its 2020 lineup of Halloween décor, it quickly went viral, selling out everywhere and inspiring fans to upload countless photos and videos of the monstrosities to social media.
For 2021, the retailer brought back the skeleton — which has come to be known affectionately as “Skelly” — and added a new inferno pumpkin variety, which comes with a pumpkin head and illuminated mouth and rib cage. Both types also sport creepy, lifelike, animated LCD eyes.
The concept is proving overwhelmingly popular again this year, as both are currently sold out in stores. But if it sounds like quite the spectacle, and you were hoping you might get the chance to see one of these towering terrors for yourself, then you’re in luck.
Susie and Delbert Long, who live at 621 Fairmont St., Latrobe, teamed up with family and friends to create a spectacular Halloween display in their next-door neighbor George Bialon’s yard, and the centerpiece is — you guessed it — one of the giant skeletons, which they have named “Hank.”
But what really makes their display special is the fact that it is part of a national movement to raise funds for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital of Memphis, Tennessee, a world-renowned children’s hospital which is a leader in treating childhood cancers and other life-threatening pediatric diseases.
Like “Skelly,” the Skeletons for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital fundraiser has become a phenomenon, with more than 325 homes participating and over $100,000 raised so far this year. It recently got a big boost from Home Depot in the form of a $45,000 donation, owed to the fact that many who are participating own one of the giant skeletons and have uploaded photos or videos to social media showing their support.
“It’s amazing, and it’s fun,” Susie said.
In order to join in the fundraiser, all one has to do is visit the “Skeletons for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital” Facebook page, follow the instructions to download a PDF of the sign being used to promote the effort, get it printed somewhere and then put it on display.
Susie said she belongs to another group on Facebook, the “12 foot skeleton group,” where more than 36,000 owners of the giant skeletons share photos and videos of their Halloween displays. Some who belong to the group have been sharing creations which include the Skeletons for St. Jude signs — which led to Home Depot discovering the fundraiser and pitching in.
“Home Depot decided to match what we had raised so far because everybody in the group goes there,” Susie said.
While the giant skeletons have really given the fundraiser a leg (bone) up, you don’t have to own one to participate.
“Anybody can do it,” Susie said.
The notion of using skeletons to support a fundraiser for a children’s hospital made perfect sense to the Longs. Their granddaughter, 13-year-old Abby Markiewicz, has chronic recurrent multifocal osteomyelitis (CRMO), an auto-inflammatory disorder in which the immune system attacks the bones, causing inflammation even though there is no infection.
According to the American College of Rheumatology, treatment usually involves taking medications and repeated visits with specialists to monitor the patient’s condition and symptoms. It can go away for a short time or even permanently, in some people. Sometimes, however, even for those who get it under control, chronic pain that doesn’t respond to medications can develop.
Susie said there’s a support group for CRMO which uses a skeleton as its insignia, and October is CRMO Awareness Month, so it seemed a perfect fit for her to participate in the St. Jude fundraiser to help children like Abby.
The Longs’ Halloween display has brought real results, she said, as she regularly sees people stop and get out of their car to use the St. Jude sign to donate. She said she’s happy to see that this year’s campaign has grown by leaps and bounds, and she hopes more people continue to get involved.
“What’s it hurt to get a sign and give a little contribution?” she said.
She noted that next year, she wants to start a fundraising campaign specifically targeting CRMO, and she’d like to call it “Abby’s Army.”
Abby’s parents, Courtney and Doug Markiewicz of Butler, are Greater Latrobe Senior High School graduates and high school sweethearts, Susie said. She also has two other children. Her other daughter, Kaitlyn Long, and her boyfriend James Donley have a daughter, 4-month-old Emilia, and her son, Ryan, and his wife Allison also have a daughter, 5-year-old Quinn.
Susie, who used to work for Hallmark, loves to decorate for the holidays — 4th of July, Thanksgiving, Christmas, you name it — but she’s particularly fond of Halloween.
“There’s a lot of stuff I make myself, too. I go to the dollar store to buy stuff and then throw them together. I start in June, it’s kind of a year-round thing,” she said.
“My brain never stops. That’s what my husband says. If I can figure something out, I do it.”
She gets help not only from her husband, but also from her sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Shelly and Rick Rupert of Latrobe, and from two family friends, Ron Jakubovic and his girlfriend Diana Lovis of Latrobe.
“It’s a hoot to see people our age on ladders. Or when you get down on the ground and you can’t get back up,” she said.
“We didn’t do this when we were younger. We laugh and talk about how we didn’t even do this for our kids. But now we have the time to do it.”
It’s all worth it, though, when they get to see the reaction of children and families who come to see the display.
“The kids will go nuts,” she said. “To see these little kids get excited, it’s so cute.
“They’ll drive past, roll down their windows and say, ‘Hi, Hank!’”
Susie mentioned that she helped secure another 12-foot giant skeleton for Darlene Schmucker, owner of B&D Creekside Activity Center on Avenue B in Latrobe. They’re hard to come by, she said, but she’s always on the lookout.
Skeletons for St. Jude got its start last year when Jeff Robertson of Holly Springs, North Carolina, got attention from a TV news station for the Halloween display at his home and decided to put up a St. Jude fundraising sign, drawing more than $8,000 in support in about three weeks (the 2020 campaign eventually went on to raise approximately $112,000 nationwide).
This year, Robertson teamed up with a social media influencer, Jennifer Corcoran of Nashville, Tennessee, and the fundraiser has continued to grow.
“We have more than 325 locations participating, and that’s including almost every state except for four or five. It’s spread as far as Hawaii, Alaska, California and Maine,” Robertson said.
Every night, he provides an update for the Facebook group on the number of homes that have joined the campaign and the amount of money raised so far.
While he said it might be a little late to join this year, plans already are in the works for another fundraiser next year.
“All we ask is that if somebody puts the sign in their yard, they take a photo and share it with the group,” he said, noting that despite the campaign’s name, skeletons are not a requirement.
“It doesn’t have to be skeleton-specific, as long as it’s Halloween,” he said.
The signs include two QR codes, including one for Facebook users that directs them to the group page to make a donation, and another for those who don’t use Facebook that allows them to donate directly to St. Jude.
When he first started raising money for St. Jude, he had never met a childhood cancer patient, Robertson said. But last year, during the first fundraising campaign, he had an experience that changed all that.
“The father of a little girl came to my door. He was very emotional, and I couldn’t really understand him at first. When he finally got the words out, he motioned for me to come down to his car. I could see his wife was very emotional, too. I was barely keeping it together,” he said.
“Then I looked in the back and I saw a 2- or 3-year-old young girl, with not much hair on her head from treatment. She looked at one of those little plastic skeletons I have that I make fun of all the time, and it was like the best thing to her in that moment, whatever pain she was going through at that time. It was incredible for her.”
Robertson, who is retired from the military, said his 12-year-old son Gavin and his 14-year-old daughter Lauren are his “creative team,” offering ideas for his wildly elaborate Halloween display, and Gavin is the “spokesperson” of the campaign. His wife, Stephenie, is “kind of along for the ride,” he joked.
“It gets very tense around my house whenever I bring home another skeleton,” he said.
In his wife’s defense, he noted that their house is “kind of like a tomb inside” during the Halloween season, with the windows all boarded up.
“It’s dark as heck in here,” he said.
