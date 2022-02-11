A Delmont man died Tuesday morning after his SUV swerved into oncoming traffic and crashed into a pickup truck on Route 66 in Washington Township, according to the county coroner.
The Westmoreland County Coroner’s Office identified the driver as 21-year-old Michael C. Signore.
Police said witnesses told them a Chevrolet Equinox was traveling southbound shortly before 10 a.m. when it swerved into the path of an oncoming Dodge Ram 3500, going northbound.
The collision occurred in the 3200 block of Route 66 near Peffer Road. Due to the accident, officials closed the road between Kistler and Mamont drives for a couple of hours.
According to the coroner’s report, Signore was not wearing a seat belt. The airbags in the SUV reportedly did deploy during the crash.
Signore was pronounced deceased at 11:03 a.m. at the scene. Toxicology results are pending.
Signore’s cause of death was found to be blunt force trauma and the manner of death ruled accidental, according to the coroner’s office.
The driver of the pickup truck, a 62-year-old man, was conscious and alert, but was transported to the hospital by ambulance for treatment of unspecified injuries. Police did not release his name.
The crash is still under investigation, police said.
