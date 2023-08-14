The sounds of hockey returned to Latrobe on Saturday with the grand opening of the new Greater Latrobe Parks and Recreation dek hockey rink at Legion-Keener Park.
The sound of sticks hitting the dek, coaches yelling and kids laughing was music to the ears of everyone involved in bringing a facility back to Latrobe.
Twenty area kids – and their families – showed up to christen the new rink. For the past several years, dek hockey players have had to travel to Hempfield Township to play at the Peach Plaza Skate and Action Park along Georges Station Road near Twin Lakes. While it was a way for the program to continue, Greater Latrobe Parks and Recreation members are more than thrilled to have dek hockey back in Latrobe.
“It’s been a very, very long road,” said Craig Shevchik, Greater Latrobe Parks and Recreation executive director and driving force of the dek hockey program since he arrived in 2001.
During that time, he’s seen it grow and grow, and believes it has contributed to the success of the ice hockey club, which won state championships in 2008, 2009, 2010 and 2013.
Dek hockey debuted in Latrobe in 1993 at the former rink, located along Lincoln Avenue, but in 2017 the site was sold and the rink removed to make way for the impending construction of Latrobe Elementary School.
Discussions on building a new dek hockey rink began in 2018. And while a new rink was the plan from the beginning, a number of delays – including the COVID-19 pandemic and then supply chain issues – postponed the project for several years.
Shevchik is proud to report that no tax dollars were used in the building of the new facility, which not only includes a new rink, but a concession stand and two restrooms to serve the rink, pickleball courts and walkers, who utilize the area 12 months a year.
The $1.1 million facility received its funding from a number of individual donors, with many in attendance Saturday, and several area organizations, including the McFeely-Rogers Foundation, the Latrobe Foundation, Katherine Mabis McKenna Foundation and Richard King Mellon Foundation.
The rink is a state-of-the-art facility featuring LED lighting, an updated scoreboard, new bleachers for spectators and the concession stand and restroom building.
As a part of the project, the park was expanded by the demolition of a number of blighted properties, cleaning up the neighborhood near the park.
During the planning process, the project leaders approached the Pittsburgh Penguins Foundation, which came on board to assist with dek hockey programs, along with marketing and promotional support. The Penguins have partnered with a number of rinks in the region, but this is the first in Westmoreland County.
The Penguins were represented at the rink debut by the team’s mascot, Iceburgh, and Jaden Lindo, manager of community hockey programs. A minor league and college hockey player from Canada and a sixth-round Penguins draft pick in 2014, Lindo joined Shevchik and volunteer coaches from the league to put young players through exercises in stick-handling and other game skills.
In addition, Shevchik announced at the opening that Greater Latrobe Parks and Recreation has hired Sam Brink of Indiana County to serve as its dek hockey coordinator, ushering in a brand new era of hockey in Latrobe.
Before the dek hockey program lost the rink, it had attracted around 350 players up to age 16.
“I’m positive we can grow this program back to what it once was,” said Shevchik.
Richard Okonak, vice president of the McFeely-Rogers Foundation, agreed. He said the day and the project isn’t simply about sports; it’s about the entire community.
“The excitement level is just so high,” said Okonak.
