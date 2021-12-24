State police at Greensburg are investigating a two-vehicle crash that sent one of the drivers to the hospital at 2:18 p.m. Dec. 20 in Hempfield Township. According to police, a 2021 Jeep Wrangler, which was driven by Kimberly Martz Contino, 56, of Greensburg was traveling north on Arona Road when a 2010 Toyota RAV4, driven by Dharma M. Kear, 22, of Murrysville pulled out onto Arona Road from South Thompson Lane. Kear was not injured in the crash, but Martz Contino was taken by ambulance to Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital for treatment of a possible injury. Both drivers were wearing seatbelts. Kear was cited by police for not stopping at a stop sign.
State police at Kiski Valley have charged a 16-year-old from Latrobe with harassment after she allegedly kicked a 30-year-old Johnstown woman multiple times during an argument at 10 a.m. Dec. 18 in Derry Township.
Driver cited after two-vehicle crash
State police at Greensburg cited the driver of a 2020 Nissan Murano following a two-vehicle crash that occurred at 10:50 a.m. Dec. 19 on Route 30 near the intersection with South Greengate Road in Hempfield Township. According to the report, Michael J. Canales, 53, of Export received a citation for not stopping at a traffic signal, related to the crash with a 2010 GMC Terrain, driven by Kaleigh R. Todera, 30, also of Export. Canales, his passenger, Ashley D. Roney of Osceola Mills and Todero were all wearing seat belts and not injured in the crash.
Woman cited for multiple 911 calls
State police at Kiski Valley filed disorderly conduct charges against Heather Ann Hubish, 44, of Delmont for calling 911 several times on Dec. 18 and refusing to speak with officers when they arrived at her Salem Township address. According to police, they have responded to her address for 911 calls at her residence a total of 23 times.
State police at Kiski Valley are investigating a theft from a motor vehicle at 4:05 p.m. Dec. 7 on Rebecca Drive in Derry Township. According to police, the suspect stole a backpack containing the victim’s wallet with his license, credit and debit cards and an undisclosed amount of cash. In the course of the investigation, police learned that someone used the victim’s cards to make two unauthorized purchases of $100 at Puff n Snuff in Latrobe and $20 at McDonald’s restaurant.
Man arrested after pursuit on foot
State police at Indiana have arrested Kurt Harris, 20, of Homer City after police responded to a call of a domestic disturbance at 3:51 p.m. Dec. 22 at a residence on Hamilton Street in White Township. When police arrived, Harris attempted to run from the scene and after a short foot pursuit, he was taken into custody by officers. Police learned that Harris had allegedly punched his girlfriend multiple times causing visible injury to her face. Harris was processed and lodged in the Indiana County Jail on charges of simple assault, harassment, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.
State police at Indiana report that a man came to the station with a pistol he said he found on Dec. 22 in the Walmart parking lot. The pistol was seized and entered into evidence. Police are asking anyone with information about the gun to contact state police at 724-357-1960.
State police at Indiana arrested two brothers, ages 18 and 21, after they got into a fight at 1:58 a.m. Dec. 22 on Center Street in Burrell Township, Indiana County. They were charged with simple assault and harassment.
State police at Greensburg are investigating a hit-and-run crash that occurred at 5 p.m. Dec. 15 at the intersection of 4th Street Extension with Burton Avenue in Youngwood. According to the report, an unknown vehicle pulling a trailer failed to negotiate a turn and hit a retaining wall located at 801 S. 4th St. Extension causing damage and then left the scene.
State police at Greensburg have arrested 23-year-old Tristin Axton after a traffic stop conducted on his 2009 Hyundai Elantra at 1:37 a.m. Nov. 25 on East Pittsburgh Street in Greensburg, and he was found to be under the influence of alcohol. Axton, who is from Jeannette, consented to a blood test and released from the city police station. Charges were filed at District Court 10-2-10.
State police at Kiski Valley reported that two juveniles, ages 11 and 15, were arrested for criminal mischief after they trespassed and allegedly rode dirt bikes on a property along Route 217 in Derry Township and caused approximately $1,000 in damage. The identity of the two juveniles were not disclosed, other than police stating the 11-year-old was from Derry and the 15-year-old from Blairsville. They will be charged through juvenile court.
Driver charged after one-vehicle crash
State police at Kiski Valley charged Ronald D. Iscrupe, 41, of Latrobe with not having a license after he was involved in a one-vehicle crash at 11:46 a.m. Dec. 15 on Garrigan Hill Road in Derry Township. According to the report, Iscrupe was driving a 2006 Ford F350 truck and crashed when he swerved to miss a deer in the road. The truck crashed into some trees and a fire hydrant. Iscrupe was not injured in the crash.
