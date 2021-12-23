State police at Greensburg have investigated a single-vehicle crash that occurred at 9:01 p.m. Dec. 18 on Route 119 North just sough of its intersection with Willow Crossing Road in Hempfield Township. According to police, a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado truck was traveling north in the left lane and for some reason struck the concrete barrier that separates the north and south lanes of the highway and then fled the scene. Police also report that the same vehicle crashed two more times after this crash. In one of those incidents, the driver, identified as Christopher H. Treasure, 49, of Greensburg, was hurt after striking a utility pole on Willow Crossing Road. The driver was cited for a number of violations including suspicion of driving under the influence after the incidents.
Car hits fence in Mount Pleasant Township
State police at Greensburg are investigating a one-vehicle crash that occurred at 9:21 p.m. Dec. 17 in Mount Pleasant Township. According to police, a Ford Taurus was driving north on Hill Churches Road just east of Baker Road and crossed into the oncoming lane of travel and off the road striking a fence. After the crash, the driver, who was not identified, fled the scene, but left behind multiple pieces of the driver’s side headlamp. Police believe the vehicle is a 2008-2009 black Ford Taurus based on the debris left at the scene.
Police investigate domestic disturbance in New Florence
State police at Greensburg responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at 10:29 a.m. Nov. 4 on 10th Street in New Florence Borough. No other details were released.
