State police at Greensburg said a school bus was one of the vehicles involved in a two-vehicle crash that occurred at 2:57 p.m. Dec. 14, on Route 30 West near the Mount Pleasant Road interchange. According to the report a 2013 Nissan Versa struck the bus from behind. There were no injuries reported.
No injuries in two-vehicle crash in Hempfield Township
State police at Greensburg investigated a two-vehicle accident, which occurred at 11:22 a.m. Dec. 11, on College Avenue at the intersection with the on-ramp for Route 66 South. According to the report, a 2013 Chevrolet Equinox, driven by Patricia A. Loucks, 70, of Greensburg, failed to stop at a red signal as she was traveling west and struck a 2015 Toyota Highlander, driven by Mark R. Sailor, 53, of Irwin, which was proceeding into the intersection to turn left onto the on-ramp. Neither driver, nor Sailor’s passenger, Amy L. Sailor, 53, also of Irwin, were injured in the crash.
State police at Kiki arrested Ronald Sager, 36, of Latrobe, and Rahim Scott, 44, of Russellton, both patients at Torrance State Hospital, and charged with summary disorderly conduct, after they got into a confrontation at 4:51 p.m. Dec. 15, at the hospital located in Derry Township. According to the report, during the confrontation Scott punched Sager in the face.
State police at Kiki investigated a two-vehicle accident that occurred at 6:22 p.m. Dec. 14, on Route 217 near Bills Lane in Derry Township. The accident involved a 2020 Nissan Rouge and an unidentified vehicle. The driver of the Rogue, Makayla D. Whitfield, 21, and her passenger, Madison J. Clayton, 19, both of Blairsville, were not injured. It’s unknown if the passenger of the unidentified vehicle was hurt or not.
State police at Greensburg are investigating the burglary of two camper trailers at 5:46 p.m. Nov. 20, on Route 819/Beaver Run Road in Salem Township. According to the report, unknown suspect(s) broke into the two trailers, causing damage and stealing thousands of dollars of tools, parts, and camping equipment. The estimated loss was set at $5,798 for tools, parts and camping equipment from one trailer and $3,764 for cooking and camping equipment from the other. Anyone with information about the crime is asked to contact the station at 724-697-5780.
