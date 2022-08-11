A man was found dead following a fire late Monday night in a Greensburg apartment complex.
According to a public information report provided by Westmoreland County Coroner Timothy Carson’s office, 40-year-old David M. Bramini of 212 Indiana Ave., Greensburg, was found dead following a late-night fire.
Witnesses contacted 911 at approximately 11:38 p.m., reporting smoke coming from Bramini’s apartment. Firefighters located Bramini and extricated him from the residence. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 1:10 a.m. Aug. 9 by Deputy Coroner Joshua C. Zappone.
Cause and manner of death will be pending autopsy and toxicology results.
Members of the Greensburg Police Department are also investigating.
